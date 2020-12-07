  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Julie Young
US Indexes Close Mostly Lower Monday

Dow Jones down 0.49%

December 07, 2020 | About: PFE +2.26% TSLA +7.13% FATE +37.8% RGS -9.25%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,069.79 on Monday with a loss of 148.47 points or -0.49%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,691.96 for a loss of 7.16 points or -0.19%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,519.95 for a gain of 55.71 points or 0.45%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 21.32 for a gain of 0.53 points or 2.55%.

Monday's market movers

U.S. indexes ended mostly lower Monday. The U.K began to offer Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Covid-19 vaccine. A U.S. approval is possible later this week. Despite the positive vaccine news, investors were concerned over comments from the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, who warned about rising cases, hospital overload and unprecedented times.

In other news:

  • The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.080% and six-month bills at a rate of 0.090%.
  • Consumer credit outstanding increased by $7.23 billion in October following an increase of $15.03 billion.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reached an all-time high and gained 7.13% for the day on positive analyst comments.

Across the board:

  • Technology led gains.
  • Cannabis and energy stocks led losses.
  • Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) +37.80%
  • Regis Corp. (NYSE:RGS) -9.16%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,891.25 for a loss of 1.20 points or -0.063%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,081.04 for a loss of 4.40 points or -0.41%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 13,075.94 for a gain of 30.70 points or 0.24%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,838.48 for a loss of 67.23 points or -0.75%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,236.46 for a loss of 8.48 points or -0.38%; the S&P 100 at 1,691.08 for a loss of 1.54 points or -0.091%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,596.47 for a gain of 67.99 points or 0.54%; the Russell 3000 at 2,202.15 for a loss of 1.94 points or -0.088%; the Russell 1000 at 2,080.34 for a loss of 1.87 points or -0.090%; the Wilshire 5000 at 38,451.62 for a loss of 32.52 points or -0.085%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 689.58 for a loss of 4.80 points or -0.69%.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

