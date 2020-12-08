Texans Credit Union Selects Symitar for a Modern, Fully Supported Core

MONETT, Mo., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its Symitar ® division today announced that Texans Credit Union has selected the Episys® core in Jack Henry's private cloud environment.

The $1.7 billion-asset credit union decided to change core providers to improve its member services while increasing efficiencies. The credit union's decision to outsource with Jack Henry was driven by the need to better align resources with their strategic goals. Between 7 to 12 staff members were needed to maintain its previous core. These personnel will now be able to focus on workflows and customization to ensure branch operations and processes are much more efficient. Plus, Jack Henry's core will enable Texans to easily implement the third-party solutions of its choice.

David Frazier, president and CEO of Texans, said, "Jack Henry will provide our credit union with a strong foundation for better products and services; we look forward to making it our own through its open customization and integration tools. Having the support of a team that works hand-in-hand with our enhancements will better position us to meet the needs of our members and improve their banking experience. With the right technology and partner, we can fully focus on making our members' financial lives easier and transactions more convenient. We now have the tools necessary to grow into the organization we want to become for our community."

Texans' new platform will make member service quicker, easier, and more intuitive for its front-end staff, equipping them to better meet the needs of members. Texans looks forward to unlocking the true capability of Jack Henry, such as leveraging proprietary data in both immediate ways and for future business intelligence and data-driven decisions. It all builds towards their goal of making more informed decisions when it comes to servicing their membership.

Shanon McLachlan, president of Symitar, commented, "Credit unions such as Texans recognize the importance of balancing technology with member experience. With our infrastructure and support, the credit union can customize its offerings based on their unique needs as well as those of their membership. We encourage our clients to implement the best technologies for their members and provide them with the modern platform necessary to do so with ease. Texans is a great example of a credit union that needs more independence and freedom to plan for its future, and it's gaining that with Jack Henry."

About Symitar

Symitar, a division of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®, is the leading provider of integrated computer systems for credit unions of all sizes. Symitar has been selected as the primary technology partner by more than 800 credit unions, serving as a single source for integrated, enterprise-wide automation and as a single point of contact and support. Additional information is available at www.symitar.com .

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,700 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking information. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking information. Additional information on these and other factors, which could affect the Company's financial results, are included in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings on Form 10-K, and potential investors should review these statements. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information.

