4 Central European Stocks Broadly Owned by Gurus

According to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, four German and Swiss companies with at least four gurus owning shares are Novartis AG (XSWX:NOVN)(NYSE:NVS), Nestle SA (XSWX:NESN), SAP SE (XTER:SAP)(NYSE:SAP) and Cie Financiere Richemont SA (XSWX:CFR).

Broadest Owned model portfolio continues outperforming the benchmark

According to the model portfolios page, the Most Broadly Held model portfolio has averaged an annualized return of 15.76% over the past 10 years, outperforming the Standard & Poor's 500 Index's return of an annualized 11.70% during the same period.

While the backtest applies to just U.S.-based stocks, users can apply the concept of broadest-owned stocks to other subscription regions as well. Figure 1 illustrates the Screener's "Regions" section with Germany and Switzerland selected.

Figure 1

GuruFocus' All-in-One Screener not only allows Premium users to screen for stocks based on financial strength, profitability and valuation metrics, but also allows users to screen for stocks based on guru trades. Figure 2 illustrates the guru selection box and filters.

Figure 2

As Figure 2 illustrates, users can either select a personalized list of gurus or one of several predefined lists of gurus, including hedge funds, mutual funds and global gurus. For example, the "Global Gurus" lists all of the gurus who primarily invest outside of the U.S.

The following video discusses how to screen for broadest-owned guru stocks among stocks trading on German and Swiss stock exchanges.

Novartis

At least six gurus own shares of Novartis as of the third quarter, including David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark International Fund, the Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) Global Value Fund and Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)'s Causeway International Value (Trades, Portfolio) Fund.

The Basel, Switzerland-based company manufactures health care products through its Innovative Medicines and Sandoz business segments. GuruFocus ranks Novartis' profitability 6 out of 10: The company's operating margin outperforms over 82% of global competitors despite three-year revenue growth rates underperforming over 60% of global drug manufacturers.

Nestle

At least five gurus own shares of Nestle, a Swiss producer of food and beverage products like Nescafe and Perrier.

GuruFocus ranks Nestle's profitability 7 out of 10: Even though the company's three-year average revenue growth rate of 3% underperforms more than half of global competitors, operating margins and returns are outperforming over 88% of global consumer packaged goods manufacturers.

SAP

At least four gurus own shares in SAP, a German provider of database technology and enterprise resource planning software to enterprises around the globe. Five former International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) employees founded the company in 1972.

GuruFocus ranks SAP's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8, a four-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that is outperforming over 90% of global competitors despite declining approximately 4.4% per year on average over the past five years.

Cie Financiere Richemont

At least four gurus own shares of Cie Financiere Richemont, a Swiss producer of luxury goods through brands like Cartier and Piaget.

GuruFocus ranks Richemont's profitability 8 out of 10, driven by a 3.5-star business predictability rank, an operating margin that outperforms over 72% of global competitors and a three-year revenue growth rate that outperforms over 74% of global cyclical retail companies.

Disclosure: The author has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The holding statistics track just the number of gurus with holdings in the XTERA German Stock Exchange (XTER) and the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange (XSWX). U.S. shares are not included in the statistics. Further, the holding statistics reflect information as of the gurus' third-quarter portfolio filings and do not include any trades made between October and December.

