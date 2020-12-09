AkebiaShares Program: Current Approaches for Managing Hyperphosphatemia and Caring for Patients via Telehealth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced the latest scheduled program of AkebiaShares, a peer-to-peer educational series for the kidney community. The upcoming virtual panel, scheduled for Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. EST, will feature a discussion among kidney care professionals who will share their insights and experiences managing hyperphosphatemia in people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. AkebiaShares aims to bring together kidney professionals to share information and best practices on topics related to providing care to people with CKD.

Hyperphosphatemia is a condition in which a person's phosphorus levels are too high, potentially causing serious damage to the body. It is a primary hallmark of CKD, particularly in people with end-stage renal disease and on dialysis. The panelists will share information on hyperphosphatemia in people on dialysis, and discuss management including the value of a multidisciplinary care team, ongoing patient engagement and monitoring via telehealth, and the use of phosphate binders as a treatment option.

To register for the complimentary event visit: http://dwa.adobeconnect.com/endruu01ne5s/event/registration.html?campaign-id=akebia5.

The discussion will be moderated by German Hernandez, M.D., nephrologist at El Paso Kidney Specialists and Karen Robertson, DNP, ANP, nurse practitioner at Carolina Nephrology. Joining the discussion will be Beth Morlang, RD, renal dietitian at Central Florida Kidney Centers, Inc.

Akebia markets AURYXIA® (ferric citrate), a phosphate binder that contains iron, which is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and marketed for two indications in the U.S.: the control of serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with CKD on dialysis (the Hyperphosphatemia Indication), and the treatment of iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in adult patients with CKD not on dialysis (the IDA Indication).

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Auryxia® (ferric citrate) Tablets

Auryxia (ferric citrate) was approved by the FDA on September 5, 2014 for the control of serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with CKD on dialysis and approved by the FDA on November 6, 2017 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with CKD not on dialysis. For more information about Auryxia and the U.S. full prescribing information, please visit www.auryxia.com.

