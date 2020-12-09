  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
JulieYoung789
Julie Young
Articles (1535) 

US Indexes Close Lower Wednesday

Nasdaq down 1.94%

December 09, 2020 | About: DASH +4.13% PFE -1.67% CATM +31.85% CYTK +22.87% RCKT +83.39% SLS +73.17% MTSC +51.84% LOW +5.88% FB -1.93%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,068.81 on Wednesday with a loss of 105.07 points or -0.35%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,672.82 for a loss of 29.43 points or -0.79%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,338.95 for a loss of 243.82 points or -1.94%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 22.28 for a gain of 1.60 points or 7.74%.

Wednesday's market movers

U.S. indexes closed lower Wednesday. Positive vaccine news continued. Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) vaccine was approved for use in Canada. The U.K. continued its distribution, though some allergic reactions are being investigated and a report was released that medical vaccine information may have been hacked in Europe. United Arab Emirates news also reported that a China vaccine has been found to be 86% effective.

Tech stocks led the day's losses. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is being sued by the Federal Trade Commission and several states for antitrust violations.

In other news:

  • DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) launched its initial public offering with a gain of 4.99%.
  • The Treasury secretary has proposed a $916 billion Covid relief bill which includes direct payments to Americans.
  • The MBA Mortgage Applications Index decreased 1.2% following a decrease of 0.6%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate decreased to 2.90% from 2.92%.
  • The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed job openings of 6.652 million in October, up from 6.494 million.
  • Wholesale inventories increased 1.1% in October following an increase of 0.9%.
  • Crude oil inventory was up 15.1 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.
  • The Treasury held auctions for 154-day bills at a rate of 0.090%, 105-day bills at a rate of 0.085% and 10-year notes at a rate of 0.951%.

Across the board:

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,902.15 for a loss of 15.63 points or -0.82%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,089.84 for a loss of 0.94 points or -0.086%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 13,117.52 for a loss of 156.69 points or -1.18%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,910.04 for a gain of 14.78 points or 0.17%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,240.49 for a loss of 9.08 points or -0.40%; the S&P 100 at 1,681.08 for a loss of 14.96 points or -0.88%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,364.64 for a loss of 271.08 points or -2.15%; the Russell 3000 at 2,190.52 for a loss of 20.42 points or -0.92%; the Russell 1000 at 2,067.83 for a loss of 19.43 points or -0.93%; the Wilshire 5000 at 38,249.07 for a loss of 354.07 points or -0.92%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 692.27 for a gain of 0.74 points or 0.11%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Julie Young

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)