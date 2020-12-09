US Indexes Close Lower Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,068.81 on Wednesday with a loss of 105.07 points or -0.35%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,672.82 for a loss of 29.43 points or -0.79%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,338.95 for a loss of 243.82 points or -1.94%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 22.28 for a gain of 1.60 points or 7.74%.

Wednesday's market movers

U.S. indexes closed lower Wednesday. Positive vaccine news continued. Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) vaccine was approved for use in Canada. The U.K. continued its distribution, though some allergic reactions are being investigated and a report was released that medical vaccine information may have been hacked in Europe. United Arab Emirates news also reported that a China vaccine has been found to be 86% effective.

Tech stocks led the day's losses. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is being sued by the Federal Trade Commission and several states for antitrust violations.

In other news:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) launched its initial public offering with a gain of 4.99%.

The Treasury secretary has proposed a $916 billion Covid relief bill which includes direct payments to Americans.

The MBA Mortgage Applications Index decreased 1.2% following a decrease of 0.6%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate decreased to 2.90% from 2.92%.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed job openings of 6.652 million in October, up from 6.494 million.

Wholesale inventories increased 1.1% in October following an increase of 0.9%.

Crude oil inventory was up 15.1 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

The Treasury held auctions for 154-day bills at a rate of 0.090%, 105-day bills at a rate of 0.085% and 10-year notes at a rate of 0.951%.

Across the board:

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) +31.85%

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) +22.87%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) +83.39%

Sellas Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) +73.17%

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) +51.84%

Lowe`s (NYSE:LOW) +5.88%

Cannabis and semiconductors led losses

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,902.15 for a loss of 15.63 points or -0.82%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,089.84 for a loss of 0.94 points or -0.086%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 13,117.52 for a loss of 156.69 points or -1.18%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,910.04 for a gain of 14.78 points or 0.17%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,240.49 for a loss of 9.08 points or -0.40%; the S&P 100 at 1,681.08 for a loss of 14.96 points or -0.88%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,364.64 for a loss of 271.08 points or -2.15%; the Russell 3000 at 2,190.52 for a loss of 20.42 points or -0.92%; the Russell 1000 at 2,067.83 for a loss of 19.43 points or -0.93%; the Wilshire 5000 at 38,249.07 for a loss of 354.07 points or -0.92%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 692.27 for a gain of 0.74 points or 0.11%.

