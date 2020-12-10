6 Undervalued Stock Trading Below Their Peter Lynch Values

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of Dec. 10, the following companies are trading below their Peter Lynch fair value with wide margins of safety and have had positive performances over the past 12 months.

Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) was trading around $1.65 per share as of Dec. 10. The Peter Lynch fair value is $187.50, which suggests the stock is undervalued with a 99% margin of safety. The stock has registered a 52-week decrease of 12.18%.

The independent oil and gas company has a market cap of $11.51 million and an enterprise value of $10.18 million.

The stock is trading with a price-book ratio of 1.31, which is lower than 63% of companies in the industry. The share price is currently 74.06% below its 52-week high and 91.86% above its 52-week low.

Iconix Brand

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) was trading around $1.09 per share as of Thursday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $220.66, which suggests it is undervalued with a 100% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has declined 4.39%.

The apparel and home retailer has a market cap of $14.36 million and an enterprise value of $553.60 million.

The share price is currently 43.23% below its 52-week high and 113.73% above its 52-week low.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 2.47% of outstanding shares.

Taoping

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) was trading around $3.05 per share. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $43.50, which suggests it is undervalued with an 93% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 25.21%.

The company, which provides cloud-app technologies, has a market cap of $23.35 million and an enterprise value of $39.23 million.

The share price is currently 79.67% below its 52-week high and 63.98% above its 52-week low.

ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. (IO) was trading around $2.33 per share as of Thursday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $240.45, which suggests the company is undervalued with an 99% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has 72.56%.

The company, which provides geoscience products, services and solutions, has a market cap of $34.94 million and an enterprise value of $175 million.

The price is currently 74.48% below its 52-week high and 106.19% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 7% of outstanding shares.

Mannatech

Mannatech Inc. (MTEX) was trading around $19.73 per share as of Thursday. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $40.63, which suggests it is undervalued with a 53% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock price has climbed 26.26%.

The wellness solution provider has a market cap of $41.19 million and an enterprise value of $29.18 million.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6.07, which is higher than 99% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry. The share price is currently 2.90% below its 52-week high and 204% above its 52-week low.

Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 2.40% of outstanding shares.

CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) was trading around $3.57 per share as of Thursday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $23, which suggests it is undervalued with a 84% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has declined 45.45%.

The company, which provides structural aircraft parts, has a market cap of $42.67 million and an enterprise value of $73.93 million.

The share price is currently 49.94% below its 52-week high and 176.74% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 7.06% of outstanding shares.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned in this article.

