US Indexes End Mostly Lower Friday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,046.37 on Friday with a gain of 47.11 points or 0.16%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,663.46 for a loss of 4.64 points or -0.13%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,377.87 for a loss of 27.94 points or -0.23%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 23.31 for a gain of 0.79 points or 3.51%.

For the week, the Dow Jones was down 0.6%, the S&P 500 was down 1% and the Nasdaq was down 0.7%. For the year, the Nasdaq has a gain of 38.26%, the S&P 500 is up 13.39% and the Dow Jones is up 5.12%.

Friday's market movers

U.S. indexes ended mostly lower Friday. New York City's mayor announced a hold on all indoor dining. Investors were watching for a vaccine approval announcement by the Food and Drug Administration. A full approval for emergency use of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) vaccine has not been released yet, but is expected after yesterday's announcement of approval by a FDA panel.

In Europe, it seems that the U.K. could end with a no-deal Brexit ahead of an upcoming deadline for negotiations. A no-deal end could potentially cause some shutdowns in infrastructure as well as other trade connection issues. In the U.S., the House of Representatives adjourned until Tuesday with no major progress yet on a stimulus relief package.

In other news:

The Producer Price Index increased 0.1% in November and 0.8% year over year. The Core Producer Price Index, excluding food and energy, increased 0.1% in November and 1.4% year over year.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index increased to 81.4 in December from 76.9.

The weekly Baker Hughes oil rig count showed an increase of 15 rigs in the U.S., an increase of nine rigs in Canada and an increase of 13 rigs internationally.

Across the board:

Cannabis and energy stocks led losses.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) -7.36%

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) 51.62%

Disney (NYSE:DIS) 13.64% on strong investor day and streaming customers data.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,911.70 for a loss of 11.01 points or 0.57%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,086.59 for a loss of 8.63 points or -0.79%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 13,253.33 for a loss of 62.42 points or -0.47%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8875.22 for a loss of 68.45 points or -0.77%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,239.94 for a loss of 6.26 points or -0.28%; the S&P 100 at 1,679.17 for a loss of 0.080 points or -0.0048%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,375.41 for a loss of 26.33 points or -0.21%; the Russell 3000 at 2,189.51 for a loss of 4.01 points or -0.18%; the Russell 1000 at 2,066.10 for a loss of 3.23 points or -0.16%; the Wilshire 5000 at 38,213.26 for a loss of 71.49 points or -0.19%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 687.41 for a loss of 3.26 points or -0.47%.

