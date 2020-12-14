AcuityAds Named to AdExchanger Programmatic Power Players List

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), the leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, has been officially named to the inaugural 2020 AdExchanger Programmatic Power Players list.

AcuityAds was recognized by the publication following the success of its recently launched platform illumin™ - a one-of-a-kind advertising technology, enabling planning, buying and omnichannel intelligence in a single platform for seamless visualization and management of the consumer journey. illumin allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology.

"We are honored to be part of AdExchanger's prestigious 2020 Programmatic Power Players list that further cements us as an industry leader," said Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AcuityAds. "The advertising industry is primed for a democratized solution that addresses the challenges currently facing programmatic advertising. We are extremely optimistic that illumin can lead that charge, with demand for the platform exceeding our initial expectations as advertisers seek a more efficient, seamless, and intuitive experience for their digital advertising campaigns."

2020 Programmatic Power Players is AdExchanger's definitive list of leading agencies, solutions providers and other strategic partners who help power the marketing technology industry. Hundreds of submissions from across the globe, representing programmatic agencies, DCO platforms, DSPs, SSPs, data providers, measurement specialists and consultants, were reviewed. Curated by AdExchanger's editorial team, 60 handpicked partners comprise the list, which will serve as an ongoing resource for marketers and publishers looking to identify their next trusted business partner.

About illumin ™:

illumin™, powered by AcuityAds, is the only advertising automation technology today that offers planning, buying and omnichannel intelligence from a single platform. Advertisers can map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. The platform enables creation of consumer journeys with custom messages tied to propensity-scored audiences, increasing efficiency and return on advertising investments. illumin™ brings unique capabilities to close the gap between planning and execution of advertising and lights the path to intelligent omnichannel advertising, including visualizing journey intelligence by touchpoint, message, and channel and comparing against industry benchmarks on Share of Voice, Share of Attention™ and return on advertising spend.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com .

