Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2667)

5 Banks With High Dividend Yields

Sachem Capital makes the list

December 14, 2020 | About: SSBI -1.41% UBOH +1.89% SACH +0% LARK +1.52% CRWS +0%

As of Dec. 14, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found that the following companies have low price-earnings ratios and are owned by gurus.

Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank's (SSBI) dividend yield is 3.71% and the payout ratio is 0.31. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.07. The company's average yield was 3.94% over the past 10 years.

0498f211c04b9941edf380821da0a50b.png

The share price has risen 7.44% over the past 12 months and is now 9.06% below the 52-week high and 99.23% above the 52-week low.

The state-chartered commercial bank has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.59% and return on assets of 1.25% are outperforming 80% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.36 is below the industry median of 1.44.

United Bancshares

United Bancshares Inc.'s (UBOH) yield is 2.08% with a payout ratio of 0.10. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a price-book ratio of 0.74. The company's average yield was 2.09% over the past 10 years.

8f5d208d60f367a87bc482f2a7087d25.png

The stock has risen 10.71% over the last 12 months and is now 5.66% below the 52-week high and 94.52% above the 52-week low.

The bank holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 16.19% and return on assets of 1.73% are outperforming 90% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.53 is below the industry median of 1.44.

Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp.'s (SACH) dividend yield is 8.76% with a payout ratio of 1.13. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a price-book ratio of 1.08. The company's average yield was 10.26 % over the past 10 years.

ed347d752c9c0a3dda6bc922ee073cb5.png

Shares have risen 0.90% over the last 12 months and are now 10.26% below the 52-week high and 242% above the 52-week low.

The real estate finance company has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 4 out of 10. The company's return on equity of 9.09% and return on assets of 5.38% are outperforming 79% of competitors in the REITs industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.07 is below the industry median of 0.08.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.17% of outstanding shares.

Landmark Bancorp

The dividend yield of Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) is 3.12% with a payout ratio of 0.21. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6.80. The company's average yield was 3.38% over the past 10 years.

cdeeab9956deb9673b26e41adb1424f3.png

Shares have risen 9.40% over the last 12 months and are now trading 7.79% below the 52-week high and 71.35% above the 52-week low.

The bank holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.19% and return on assets of 1.63% are outperforming 88% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.38.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Renaissance Technologies with 2.39% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.94%.

Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts Inc.'s (CRWS) dividend yield is 3.33% and the payout ratio is 0.33. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 9.89. The company's average yield was 4.07% over the past 10 years.

7359ba54c72d420a442942bc272f2021.png

Shares have risen 17.54% over the past 12 months and are currently trading 11.84% below the 52-week high and 74.82% above the 52-week low.

The company, which operates in the infant and toddler products industry, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.14% and return on equity of 12.45% are outperforming 92% of competitors in the manufacturing, apparel and accessories industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.07 is above the industry median of 0.45.

Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 4.56% of outstanding shares, followed by Royce with 0.84% and John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


