SEI Unveils Enhanced User Interface for the Archway Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced a newly redesigned user interface (UI) for the Archway Platform℠. The latest version of the Archway Platform features marked improvements to its underlying front-end technology, enabling the continued roll-out of large-scale innovations that extend the platform's existing capabilities and introduce a diverse range of future features and functionality.

As the next generation of wealth becomes more involved in family office technology selections, SEI Family Office Services determined a new UI as an opportunity to rethink the way the Archway Platform engages its users. Enhancements include an overall refresh of the platform's front-end technology and appearance, the introduction of new branding and personalization options for clients, streamlined favorite and default settings for most-used tools, simplified enterprise and entity navigation selection, and an improved mobile experience for end-client reporting.

"We are thrilled to share the continued investments we make in delivering features, functionality and UI enhancements that enrich the user experience within the Archway Platform," said Paul Freeland, Managing Director of SEI Family Office Services. "Our clients will benefit from a contemporary adaptation of the Archway Platform that retains the familiarity of the legacy user interface, while modernizing the client portal and overall reporting experience for their end-clients. Each of the enhancements were intentionally and thoughtfully designed to improve interaction with the features most important to users and provide them with more control of their experience."

SEI's Archway Platform and suite of family office services are leveraged by hundreds of family offices and high-net-worth families. The platform has been repeatedly recognized as a best accounting technology solution for family offices. Most recently, the Archway Platform was recognized as the operations and reporting engine behind the award-winning SEI Family Office Services outsourced service suite, which includes outsourced consolidated client reporting, portfolio reconciliation, partnership accounting and bill payment.

SEI Family Office Services is a division of SEI focused on delivering technology and technology-enabled services to family offices, including seven of the top 15 wealthiest American families, and financial institutions serving ultra-high-net-worth families. The Family Office Services division is part of SEI's Global Wealth Management Services business, comprised of market-leading, innovative solutions designed to support the future growth of investment and wealth managers globally.

About SEI Family Office Services

SEI Family Office Services delivers technology and outsourced services that support the accounting, investment management and reporting functions of family offices, private banks, private wealth advisors and alternative asset managers. Designed to help family offices and advisors to wealthy families better serve their ultra-high-net-worth clients, SEI's award-winning Archway Platform℠ and high-touch outsourced services efficiently handle complex partnership, portfolio and corporate accounting alongside bill payment, investment management and multi-asset class data aggregation. As of Sept. 30, 2020, SEI Family Office Services has $400 billion in assets on platform.1 For more information, visit seic.com/archway.

1Assets on platform is not indicative of potential revenue.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Sept. 30, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $330 billion in assets under management and $755 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

