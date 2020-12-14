  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Articles 

Zscaler Positioned as the Only Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways

December 14, 2020 | About: ZS +0.85%

Recognized with the Highest Completeness of Vision and Furthest in Ability to Execute

10th Consecutive Year as a Leader

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. ( ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced Zscaler has been recognized as the only Leader in the Gartner December 2020 Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways. Zscaler is positioned furthest in ability to execute and highest in completeness of vision among all 12 vendors evaluated in the report. This is the 10th consecutive year Zscaler has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways.

"Zscaler redefined networking and security for the cloud age, and we are proud to be recognized by Gartner as the only Leader in the Magic Quadrant,” said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO, Zscaler. “Legacy technology is an inhibitor to digital transformation. Zscaler’s multi-tenant, proxy-based architecture helps global organizations significantly reduce the attack surface with a true zero trust approach while eliminating encrypted attacks with complete SSL inspection.”

To us, this recognition further cements the Zero Trust Exchange as the foundation for secure digital transformation. Zscaler’s disruptive cloud-native architecture enables leading enterprises to break free from legacy approaches to networking and security with true any-to-any zero trust connectivity. Unlike disjointed, on-premises security products designed for yesterday’s network, Zscaler’s proxy-based architecture is built on an industry-leading SASE framework to deliver a great user experience, superior security and data protection with full SSL inspection, and eliminates the attack surface by directly connecting users to applications, never networks.

Visit the Zscaler website for a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Zscaler

Zscaler ( ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
[email protected]


