Sydnee Gatewood
Bill Smead Is Cautious on the Market

Guru told CNBC he sees value in homebuilders

December 14, 2020 | About: LEN +2.64% DHI +0.7% NVR +0.46%

Bill Smead, chief investment officer of Smead Capital Management, urged caution in regard to approaching the market during an interview with CNBC's "The Exchange" on Monday.

"We would not be interested in owning the S&P 500 Index, which is now just going to be chock-a-block with very expensive and very popular items that will do better if we stay in quarantine," he said. "Obviously, we are nervous for our friends who've been feasting in the growth stock world the last two or three years."

Shunning the high-flying growth stocks, the guru's Phoenix-based investment firm, which he founded in 2007, currently favors homebuilders. While an increasing number of millennials are starting to show more interest in owning a home, there is a shortage of existing houses to buy.

"So Covid got people going, it got millennials interested in owning a home, but now there's 90 million millennials versus 65 million gen Xers," Smead said. "That means 36% more people need a house. Last time I checked, myself and other people over 60 are way less interested in selling their house than they were before Covid hit."

As of the end of the third quarter, Smead's $1.58 billion equity portfolio had stakes in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN), D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) and NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Disclosure: No positions.

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

