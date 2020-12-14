  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3000) 

Bill Nygren Sees Value in Ally Financial, Capital One as Vaccines Spark a Return to Normalcy

Guru discusses outlook for next year in CNBC interview

December 14, 2020 | About: PFE -4.64% ALLY -0.74% COF -1.9%

Oakmark Fund's Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) discussed his outlook for the market heading into 2021 as Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Covid-19 vaccine has begun being distributed in the U.S.

"One of the things being a value investor means is you predict that things get back to normal faster than most people," Nygren told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Monday. "Most of our holdings today benefit from things getting back to normal like they were in 2019. I think once most of the population has had an opportunity to be vaccinated we'll see a very rapid return to what we used to think of as normal."

Nygren said he could see most people being vaccinated by the second quarter, and does not expect the U.S. to return to the lockdown-state we have experienced for the majority of the year.

He also discussed some of the stocks he believes will get a boost if the vaccine is successfully distributed throughout the country, which include Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) and Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Watch the full clip below.

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)