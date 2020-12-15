Juniper Networks' 2021 Partner Program Brings Enhanced Rewards to Grow Partner-Led Business

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced a new global Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) Program, effective January 1, 2021. The Program introduces new opportunities for Partners to capture business through Juniper’s market leading AI-Driven Enterprise strategy. Most recently, Juniper Networks was named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure and positioned the highest for execution. This momentum will help partners achieve greater traction in the marketplace. Juniper is also offering sizeable rewards to Juniper Partners who boldly invest, which will match the significant investments Juniper is making in the Juniper Partner Program and in Virtual Sales.



With Juniper’s deal registration for partner-led sales having grown 65 percent year over year, Juniper has committed to expanded investments to help ensure this continues into 2021.

Juniper investments will focus heavily on the following areas:

Growing profitability via partner-led business with more incentives

Additional Incentive Rewards

Growth and Partner-Led Rewards initiatives

Further resources are earmarked to deliver increased levels of business simplicity with tools providing real-time visibility into Partners’ business with Juniper, digital marketing capabilities and a new automated Partner Support Service Program. The 2021 JPA Program also combines the Mist Partner Program with JPA, offering a single program structure and governance.

Finally, new Partner Plus programs will grant exclusivity, access to field readiness enablement and additional financial incentive including the Enterprise+ Partner Program developed to accelerate and reward Enterprise sales, as well as several programs and incentives that focus on growth for partner-led AI sales.

Juniper’s Gordon Mackintosh, Vice President of Global Channel & Virtual Sales, noted that “Juniper is excited to be in the position to deliver a bold investment in our Partner Program with more development and financial growth opportunities for Juniper Partners. We are also proud of our channel organization’s sales alignment model, which is key in the success of our partner-led strategy.”

