Rise Interactive Launches New Website with Brand Update; Poised for Record Growth in 2021

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Interactive, recognized as one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world, has made another significant investment in its growth with a completed rebrand and new website. The work was done by Rise's in-house Customer Experience team, winners of 8 industry awards in 2020 for website development. Rise Interactive is a subsidiary of Quad/Graphics, Inc., a worldwide marketing solutions partner.

"Many brands are going to be defined by how they faced the headwinds of 2020," says Larry Fisher, CEO. "At Rise, we doubled down on supporting our clients and made significant investments in Rise's growth. Our focus will always be to solve brands' marketing challenges and drive better business results from every dollar that they spend, and we're telling that story in a bigger and bolder way."

Fisher has recently begun authoring a leadership series on the Rise blog with topics spanning from how CMOs can accelerate organizational growth to playbooks for leveraging data to give brands an edge over their competitors. "With the surge of customer interactions happening online, a brand's digital identity has never been more important. Showing clients by example that Rise values customer experience through our content and design was a no-brainer," says Fisher.

"Every aspect of how we designed the site and refreshed our visual identity was centered around making it easy for our target audience to understand how Rise can uniquely address their marketing pain points," says Jean Zhang, VP of Customer Experience. "The aesthetic is light, modern, and sophisticated, and the messaging speaks directly to the problems we know brands are facing. Each design and structural decision was grounded in data, UX best practices, and SEO expertise, which are the pillars of Rise's integrated approach to website development; we marry elegant design solutions with an accountability to results that you would expect from a leading performance marketing agency."

The new website showcases the agency's extensive thought leadership, with fresh perspectives on the biggest opportunities across the digital marketing landscape published weekly.

Rise has no shortage of advice for marketers who are preparing for 2021 and beyond. "As we look to the future and understand what will set brands apart from their competition, we will see that the organizations pulling ahead are those that (1) integrate their marketing performance across all online and offline channels and (2) embrace technology to do so at scale," says Fisher. "As part of Quad's integrated marketing offering, Rise is better positioned than most digital agencies to help brands stay three steps ahead in this new world. I would encourage all CMOs to ask themselves and their agencies if they have a data infrastructure that can truly support this cross-channel future."

Read more about the new website process in a special Q&A with Rise's marketing leaders.

Rise Interactive Media & Analytics, a subsidiary of Quad/Graphics, Inc., is a full-service digital marketing agency, driving better business outcomes for enterprise brands with a proven approach to cross-channel media management and customer experience. Rise is the only performance marketing agency powered by Connex®, a cross-channel media optimization platform that enables the agency's analytical marketers to invest each dollar where it will drive the greatest return. Rise combines media expertise with an award-winning customer experience practice to drive, engage, and convert customers better than its clients' competition. Rise is part of Quad's integrated marketing offering and is fueled by the most data-driven marketing minds around the globe, helping leading brands such as ULTA Beauty, Stanley Steemer, Quill, and others make smarter marketing investments and create more relevant experiences for their customers. For more information, visitwww.riseinteractive.com or follow the company on Twitter @riseinteractive.

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a worldwide marketing solutions partner dedicated to creating a better way for its clients through a data-driven, integrated marketing platform that helps reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives its expanded offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, Quad has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, financial/insurance, health care, consumer packaged goods, publishing and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For additional information visit www.Quad.com.

