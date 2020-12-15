  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Cody Eustice
Cody Eustice
Articles (560)  | Author's Website |

Former Zillow CEO Discusses Airbnb and DoorDash With CNBC

Spencer Rascoff explains why the IPOs failed

December 15, 2020 | About: ABNB -4.9% DASH -3.44% ZG +0.04%

Former Zillow Group Inc.(NASDAQ:ZG) CEO Spencer Rascoff discussed with CNBC on Tuesday why the initial public offerings of DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) and Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) failed.

He explained how the stocks for these companies were completely mispriced. Rascoff said these underpriced IPOs wrong the shareholders and insiders when the companies go public, but they benefit hedge funds and other fund managers.

During the interview, he also noted the IPO market is too hot, which will cause problems going forward for those companies going public. Rascoff also discussed special purpose acquisition companies and how the benefits of them compare to IPOs. While they are a cheaper and faster way for companies to go public, he made it clear there are too many SPACs and predicted many of them will go bust in 2021.

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.​

About the author:

Cody Eustice

Visit Cody Eustice's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Cody Eustice

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)