Orchestration for the Agile Enterprise: Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 GridÂ® Report for Project Management

[url="]Asana[/url], Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, has been named the leader in G2’s [url="]Winter+2021+Grid%26reg%3B+Report+for+Project+Management[/url], building on two consecutive years in the prestigious ranking’s Leader quadrant. Based on close to [url="]7%2C000+customer+reviews+on+G2[/url], 93% of respondents rated Asana with four or five stars, with a 99 out of 100 score for user satisfaction and market presence for project management, the highest of all 146 vendors evaluated.

“[Asana is] enterprise-wide collaboration made easy. Asana allows to manage and plan tasks in a simple way, allowing the worker to establish responsibilities with established delivery schedules, as well as assign tasks to colleagues and collaborators...This tool is ideal for planning workload distribution by dates, teams, and projects.” [url="]-+Software+Engineer[/url]

















“Great collaboration, integrations with other apps. The Asana mobile app is also very useful to get notifications and manage tasks on the fly. The portfolio view and the timeline creates unique views for specific use cases of your project boards.” - [url="]Senior+Product+Manager[/url]

















“[Asana is the] project management solution for increased mobility, security, and stability. This tool will allow you to collaboratively follow up on projects and generate progress reports. Asana contains several default reports, but it also allows you to customize reports and views in order to meet information needs.” - [url="]Software+Engineer+[/url]

















“Asana is one of the task managers that best knows how to take care of the user experience with a sublime interface. Because of how the app is built, it makes it easy to add and complete tasks. Although perhaps what I like most about this app is that it manages not to overwhelm or create chaos due to many tasks.“ - [url="]Human+Resources+Director[/url]

















“This is hands down the best all around project and goal management system I've ever come across. It’s so clean, easy to configure, and responsive. Everything from personal task lists, to cross-functional enterprise initiatives can be monitored and tracked. The level of integration with leading SaaS vendors is world class.” - [url="]Freelancer[/url]







The recognition is the latest industry validation for Asana as a leading project and work management platform. In addition to receiving the highest scores across G2’s global [url="]Enterprise[/url], [url="]Mid-Market[/url] and [url="]Small+Business+Grids%26reg%3B[/url], Asana also ranked #1 in G2’s regional Grids® for [url="]Asia[/url], [url="]Asia+Pacific+%28APAC%29[/url], [url="]Europe[/url], and the [url="]United+Kingdom[/url], a testament to the company’s continued growth and popularity among global employees. Earlier this year, Asana was named a Leader in the [url="]IDC+MarketScape%3A+Worldwide+Work+Management+and+Project+and+Portfolio+Management+2020+Vendor+Assessment[/url].“We’re honored to be recognized by thousands of individuals and teams around the world as their project management tool of choice,” said Chris Farinacci, Chief Operating Officer, Asana. “Receiving best-in-class reviews from every industry and company size demonstrates the value Asana provides to global teams and organizations. As we continue on our mission to enable the world’s teams to work together effortlessly, we’re committed to delivering the best employee experience that ultimately drives the best customer experience.”Determined by customer satisfaction and scale (based on market share, vendor size and social impact), the 2021 Grid® Report for Project Management ranks vendors into four categories - Leaders, High Performers, Contenders and Niche players. Leaders are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial scale and market presence, as well as global support and service resources.“It is the authentic voice of the customer that powers our reports at G2 - ranking B2B software founded on users’ experience in buying, implementing and using it,” said Tom Pringle, Vice President, Research at G2. “We are delighted to highlight the tangible achievements of software solutions ranked on our site as they showcase the voice of the user while delivering valuable, actionable insights to other potential buyers and users.”Reviewers praise Asana for its ability ‘to transform ideas into organized projects’ and ‘modernize interactions and contribution in all areas of the organization.’ Notable enterprise customer reviews highlight Asana’s leadership across collaboration, security and scalability, and depth of mobile offering, including:For more information on how individuals, teams and entire organizations achieve their most ambitious goals, faster, with Asana, visit [url="]asana.com[/url].Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 89,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Sephora, Sky, Spotify, Viessmann, and Woolworths rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit [url="]www.asana.com[/url].

