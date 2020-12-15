Classworx.com to Offer Online Virtual Classes from Instructors Around the World

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTCPINK:CHNO) a Delaware corporation which recently acquired Classworx, Inc. owner of clasworx.com is in the final stages of going live with Virtual Online Classes.

Classworx.com will provide its members that can consist of instructors the ability to set up a profile in Classworx that can include pictures, video, bio and a schedule that displays their upcoming classes. With the spread of COVID-19 this past year, Classworx recognized a want and need for instructors and students to connect in a safe way while still being able to have 'face to face' and eye contact and interact verbally (when the instructor allows). With Classworx preparing its launch, instructors will be able to provide a detailed description of what they offer students, when the services are provided and how much the cost is.

Classworx will provides instructors with two different types of payment plans to establish their account on Classworx. The first option is a flexible monthly plan that starts at $108.00 up to the first 300 attendees and then an 8% fee on attendees after the first 300. The second option is instructors can pay a flat 8% attendee fee to Classworx.

An instructor that charges $15.00 per class and has 300 attendees could only pay the flat fee of $108.00 per month. If the instructor opts for the 8% fee the same instructor would pay a fee of $360.00. The flat fee Classworx is offering is to help instructors earn more money while covering some of the costs Classworx will incur to provide online marketing to instructors to drive attendees to classes.

Instructors can join Classworx.com now and begin their profile set up. As new features are added instructors will be able to upload additional pictures and videos to their profile pages along with posting their schedule.

Raymond Firth President stated "Instructors that are currently members on other Virtual platforms are totally welcome to join Classworx. Instructors receive the benefits of our online marketing campaigns that drive traffic to your classes. Think of Classworx as the Airbnb for instructors. You simply create your personal listing on Classworx. You choose your payment plan. Classworx will work for you to get more attendees for your classes, the same way Airbnb gets homeowners, short term renters."

Classworx is in the process of completing its setup with Stripe, which will be its payment processor and Zoom (ZM) which will provide the online virtual technology.

In addition to Instructors and Students, Classworx is also offering its services to anyone including individuals, businesses, musicians, celebrities and athletes that want to communicate in a virtual setting to create their own profiles on Classworx and provide visitors information of when they will be virtually available and what they will be covering during those times.

About Classworx

Classworx, Inc., a Colorado corporation that has been acquired by Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. is doing business as ClassWorx. Classworx is currently building out classsworx.com which will be a provider of an internet-based, global network-directory of Instructors utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes").

The Company will connect Instructors, both independent and those affiliated within organizations, with individual and group class participants utilizing proprietary technologies and methodologies to maximize the virtual class experiences and the efficiencies of the remote delivery modes of instruction.

The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web. The address of the principal office of the Company is 5051 Peachtree Corners Circle; Suite 200; Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092; and its telephone number is (470) 448-4734. The Company's URL domain is www.classsworx.com.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. DBA Classworx to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Raymond Firth

470-448-4734

www.classworx.com

SOURCE: Classworx

View source version on accesswire.com: