PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Titan Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

December 16, 2020 | About: NAS:TTNP -3.34%

PR Newswire

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) ("the "Company") today announced that on December 15, 2020, it received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and is in compliance with all applicable listing standards. Therefore, the scheduled hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel has been cancelled and the Company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP), based in South San Francisco, CA, is a development stage company developing proprietary therapeutics with its ProNeura® long-term, continuous drug delivery technology. The ProNeura technology has the potential to be used in developing products for treating a number of chronic conditions, where maintaining consistent, around-the-clock blood levels of medication may benefit the patient and improve medical outcomes. For more information about Titan, please visit www.titanpharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to raise capital, the winding down of U.S. commercial activities related to Probuphine, the regulatory approval process, the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates, patent and intellectual property matters and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
(650) 989-2215
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-pharmaceuticals-regains-compliance-with-nasdaq-listing-requirements-301193972.html

SOURCE Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


