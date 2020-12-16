Jacobs Wins US Army Task Order for IT Support Services of Critical Networks Vital to National Security

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:NYSE:J) was awarded a task-order contract for IT support services of critical networks by the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), Ground Intelligence Support Activity (GISA) and Enterprise Transport (GET). The Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – 3 Services (ITES-3S) task order has a value of $101 million over a five-year period.

"This significant contract builds on our longstanding partnership with the U.S. Army and reinforces our commitment to the mission capability, capacity and readiness of our armed forces," said Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President of Advancing National Security Jennifer Richmond. "As the potential threats to our national security are ever evolving, so too are the mission needs of our defense and intelligence community partners. At Jacobs, we're harnessing our unique blend of mission experience, digital capability and targeted innovation to advance digital modernization across our U.S. federal clients as we anticipate and meet the national security challenges of the future."

As part of the task order, the work includes maintaining availability of all hardware and software supporting both classified and unclassified networks, along with several critical networks supporting warfighters. Jacobs will provide a full range of sustainment and technical support services to ensure uninterrupted service to the U.S. Army, Marines, Special Operations Forces, National Guard Bureau (NGB) and the NGB Civil Support Teams customers within and outside the continental United States.

