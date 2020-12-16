Black Knight Launches Mandatory Analytics, an Interactive Dashboard for Mandatory Investor Bid Pricing and Execution Analysis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BKI) recently announced the availability of Mandatory Analytics, a dynamic and interactive data dashboard developed by Black Knight, allows investors to analyze and benchmark mandatory commitments on the secondary mortgage market. Black Knight Mandatory Analytics enables buyers to draw clarity on the competitiveness of their executions, identify and isolate gaps in their strategy, and take action to better optimize organizational efforts—all from within a single, unified portal.

"Today's secondary mortgage market is one marked by intense volatility and fierce competition," explained Scott Happ, president, Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. "One of the best tools that mandatory investors have at their disposal is access to precise, accurate and timely data. Mandatory Analytics provides our investor clients with transparency, allowing them to identify where execution efforts are succeeding, where they are losing to the market, and why. Ultimately, Mandatory Analytics delivers the kind of actionable intelligence needed to make informed execution strategy shifts that result in greater returns."

Investors can observe ongoing market trends at the monthly, weekly or daily level, and a nightly refresh of the data provides a timely look at scenarios. Rich loan-level reporting enables users to easily upload this data into their own infrastructure for additional, more granular and custom reporting.

About Black Knight

