Black Knight Launches Mandatory Analytics, an Interactive Dashboard for Mandatory Investor Bid Pricing and Execution Analysis

December 16, 2020 | About: NYSE:BKI +0.78%

- Black Knight developed Mandatory Analytics to enable buyers of mortgage loans on the secondary market to access an interactive, unified portal for strategic analysis and benchmarking

- Through dynamic and configurable charts, Mandatory Analytics displays ongoing and historical pricing comparisons on all potential and actual executions

- The datasets presented in the Mandatory Analytics platform are uniquely tailored to each individual investor, promoting individualized analysis

- Investors can measure the success of their executions in comparison to overall market performance, analyzing executions down to the loan level

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BKI) recently announced the availability of Mandatory Analytics, a dynamic and interactive data dashboard developed by Black Knight, allows investors to analyze and benchmark mandatory commitments on the secondary mortgage market. Black Knight Mandatory Analytics enables buyers to draw clarity on the competitiveness of their executions, identify and isolate gaps in their strategy, and take action to better optimize organizational efforts—all from within a single, unified portal.

Black Knight, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Knight, Inc.)

"Today's secondary mortgage market is one marked by intense volatility and fierce competition," explained Scott Happ, president, Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. "One of the best tools that mandatory investors have at their disposal is access to precise, accurate and timely data. Mandatory Analytics provides our investor clients with transparency, allowing them to identify where execution efforts are succeeding, where they are losing to the market, and why. Ultimately, Mandatory Analytics delivers the kind of actionable intelligence needed to make informed execution strategy shifts that result in greater returns."

Investors can observe ongoing market trends at the monthly, weekly or daily level, and a nightly refresh of the data provides a timely look at scenarios. Rich loan-level reporting enables users to easily upload this data into their own infrastructure for additional, more granular and custom reporting.

About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

