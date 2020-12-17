net2phone Named A Most Promising Retail Solutions Provider

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- net2phone, a global provider of cloud communications solutions to businesses, has been named 'A Most Promising Retail Solutions Provider' by CIOReview in the technology magazine's listing of 20 top companies providing transformative solutions for retail businesses.

"By delivering purpose-built retail cloud phone systems with integrated unified communications tools, net2phone assists retailers in addressing customer communication challenges and providing a superior customer experience," CIOReview said.

CIOReview is a leading technology magazine guiding enterprises through the continuously evolving business environment with information about solutions and services. The magazine serves as a knowledge source as well as a platform for technology buyers, experts and decision-makers to share their valuable insights about new solutions and marketplace trends.

"We are very excited that net2phone has been named a Most Promising Retail Solutions Provider," said Jonah Fink, president of net2phone. "We're seeing tremendous growth in the retailer vertical as retailers become more agile and seek to connect with customers across channels and devices."

net2phone connects retailers to their customers with VoIP, chat, text, and video conferencing solutions that scale as the retailer grows, all within the cloud. Equally important, net2phone's reporting and analytics features deliver needed insight to drive smarter conversations which in turn engender better business decisions.

"As a retailer, your challenge is to re-create the in-store experience digitally and provide your customers with support and information across multiple customer communication channels to help them complete their journey. That's exactly what we provide," added Fink.

