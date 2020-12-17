  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

net2phone Named A Most Promising Retail Solutions Provider

December 17, 2020 | About: NYSE:IDT +1.48%

PR Newswire

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- net2phone, a global provider of cloud communications solutions to businesses, has been named 'A Most Promising Retail Solutions Provider' by CIOReview in the technology magazine's listing of 20 top companies providing transformative solutions for retail businesses.

net2phone is a global provider of innovative cloud communications services. Visit us at https://www.net2phone.com/ (PRNewsfoto/net2phone)

"By delivering purpose-built retail cloud phone systems with integrated unified communications tools, net2phone assists retailers in addressing customer communication challenges and providing a superior customer experience," CIOReview said.

CIOReview is a leading technology magazine guiding enterprises through the continuously evolving business environment with information about solutions and services. The magazine serves as a knowledge source as well as a platform for technology buyers, experts and decision-makers to share their valuable insights about new solutions and marketplace trends.

"We are very excited that net2phone has been named a Most Promising Retail Solutions Provider," said Jonah Fink, president of net2phone. "We're seeing tremendous growth in the retailer vertical as retailers become more agile and seek to connect with customers across channels and devices."

net2phone connects retailers to their customers with VoIP, chat, text, and video conferencing solutions that scale as the retailer grows, all within the cloud. Equally important, net2phone's reporting and analytics features deliver needed insight to drive smarter conversations which in turn engender better business decisions.

"As a retailer, your challenge is to re-create the in-store experience digitally and provide your customers with support and information across multiple customer communication channels to help them complete their journey. That's exactly what we provide," added Fink.

Learn more about putting net2phone to work for your retail business, visit net2phone.com, read the CIO Review article online, or email [email protected].

About net2phone:
net2phone's cloud communications solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services. To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. Channel partner contact: [email protected]. Customer contact: [email protected].

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/net2phone-named-a-most-promising-retail-solutions-provider-301195001.html

SOURCE net2phone


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)