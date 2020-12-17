AvantorÂ® Sets Science in Motion for Goodness with Donations and Grants to Community-Based Organizations

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, is setting science in motion for goodness by giving back to communities across the globe. Avantor is donating more than 1.5 million surgical masks to help protect communities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, thermometers to support 100 schools across Mumbai and Delhi, as well as dollars to support STEM for girls in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. In addition, the Avantor Foundation has distributed nearly $350,000 in grants to organizations around the world that improve healthcare and education for those in need.

"Avantor is driven by our mission to set science in motion to create a better world, helping to create life-changing therapies that improve patient outcomes. We're proud to strengthen communities by extending our mission to address needs in healthcare, education and other critical areas," said Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO at Avantor. "We will continue to support our communities through a science for goodness lens."

Aiding safety and protection in the midst of COVID-19

Avantor is donating thermometers and more than 1.5 million surgical masks to organizations across the globe, including:

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria : Masks for educators and female students to continue to ignite their passion for STEM fields

: Masks for educators and female students to continue to ignite their passion for STEM fields NAEIR: Masks for schools and non-profits across the U.S.

Project HOPE: Masks to support COVID-19 relief efforts across Armenia

American India Foundation : Thermometers to support 100 schools across Mumbai and Delhi

Advancing healthcare and STEM education through the Avantor Foundation

The Avantor Foundation recently granted nearly $350,000 to five organizations, including:

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria : Empowers girls and young women through STEM education in Carpinteria, Calif. , U.S., by building a dedicated science lab enabling hands-on learning

Empowers girls and young women through STEM education in , U.S., by building a dedicated science lab enabling hands-on learning Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey : Inspires girls in grades 8 – 12 through its hands-on educational "Eureka!" STEM program

and : Inspires girls in grades 8 – 12 through its hands-on educational "Eureka!" STEM program Lumity: Provides teens and young adults from underserved communities with transformational experiences that prepare them for lifelong STEM careers through its comprehensive four-year program "STEM Career Prep"

Project HOME: Expands mobile nursing program with additional nurses to help meet demand among Project HOME residents and those experiencing homelessness

Project HOPE: Establishes pediatric asthma clinics among secondary and primary hospitals in Shanghai, China , by leveraging resources from Shanghai Children's Medical Center (SCMC)

The Avantor Foundation has donated nearly $4.8 million and awarded more than 500 grants since 2009.

Separately, Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey will use a donation from Avantor to create a video library to introduce high school girls to career and academic opportunities in STEM fields.

"Education for girls in science, technology, engineering and math is paramount at an early age," said Jamie Collins, Executive Director, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. "The generous donations from Avantor and the Avantor Foundation will enable life-changing programs and experiences that have the potential to shape the future of so many young minds. We are truly grateful for the support."

