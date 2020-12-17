Loop Insights Partners With NTT DATA, Top Ranked Global IoT Services Company And Subsidiary Of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, World's 4th Largest Telecom Ranked 55th In Fortune Global 500

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV; RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the signing of a global partnership agreement with NTT DATA Corp of Japan (TYO:9613), a global leader in technology services and a top-ranked global Internet of Things (IoT) consulting and system integration services company, with $USD 20-billion in revenues in 2020. The two companies are working towards a finalized agreement with no financial commitments agreed upon at this time.



Loop and NTT DATA intend to combine their respective strengths to create new recurring revenue models for both companies. For example, the NTT Smart platform, first introduced as a solution in building smarter, more connected cities, is now the cornerstone for its Back to Business Application. Integrating Loop’s Insights and automated marketing capabilities with the NTT Smart Platform in a seamless manner is an obvious fit for both companies, each of which stands to benefit from the integration.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated, “Our partnership with NTT establishes Loop Insights as a global provider of IoT solutions for Venue Bubbles and Artificial Intelligence-driven automated marketing. As a result of this partnership, Loop will be exposed to global opportunities never thought possible earlier this year. For example, Loop’s successful live deployment of its Venue Bubble solution and its published capabilities with respect to its Travel Bubble solution will be the subject of work on major projects with NTT DATA. We thank William and his team for their confidence and look forward to accomplishing incredible things together in 2021.”

NTT DATA President William Baver stated, “NTT has developed a data platform to provide reactive and predictive analytics to help organizations achieve situational awareness related to any confined structure or area. This is a natural fit to the travel bubble concept that when paired with the Loop’s venue management solution, will provide our customers with the ability to ingest data from multiple sources and provide insights back via various APIs to allow customers to enjoy the best of both technologies. With respect to the various travel bubbles, we have the ability to bring the data tracking and data wallet details from Loop Insights to combine with situational awareness and data tracking from optical sensors, sound sensors, and other data sources surrounding this environment.”

NTT DATA - A TOP 10 GLOBAL IT SERVICES PROVIDER OPERATING IN MORE THAN 50 COUNTRIES

NTT DATA is a recognized leader in global technology services and a trusted global innovator, delivering technology-enabled services and solutions to clients around the world.

On April 2, 2020, NTT DATA was named “Top Ranked” for their global Internet of Things (IoT) consulting and system integration services by teknowlogy Group – a leading independent European research firm.

On February 6, 2020, the NTT DATA brand was ranked the world’s eighth most valuable brand among IT services providers according to UK-based Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation and strategy consultancy.

Forbes named NTT Data to its list of Best Management Consulting Firms 2020

NTT DATA is a publicly-traded company with 123,000 employees and a current market capitalization of approximately $USD 18.5-billion. NTT DATA is approximately 54% owned by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP - ONE OF THE LARGEST TELECOM COMPANIES IN THE WORLD

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (TYO: 9432) (“NTT”) is the fourth-largest telecommunications company in the world in terms of revenue and Ranked 55th in the Fortune Global 500 with a current market cap of approximately $USD 100-billion.

With approximately 310,000 employees worldwide, NTT is chosen by as many as 88% of the top 100 companies in the Global Fortune 500.

Globally NTT is recognized as one of the world’s largest information, communication, and technology companies. NTT’s operations and capabilities span six continents, connecting people and technologies. The depth and breadth of NTT’s global offerings span everything from mobile phones to data centers, with a strong foundation, focus, and corporate commitment to innovation. NTT helps clients achieve their business goals by creating, operating, maintaining, and evolving mission-critical IT systems and business processes.

NTT DATA PARTNERSHIP REPRESENTS SECOND MAJOR IOT PARTNERSHIP FOR LOOP INSIGHTS IN 2020

On October 15th, Loop announced the significant milestone of having been accepted into the Telus IoT Marketplace . The Company’s first product accepted into the IoT Marketplace was its contact tracing product, which has received significant exposure to many of TELUS’s largest customers and ongoing significant discussions with them. The third-party validation that came with this acceptance has been instrumental in Loop’s contact tracing discussions with large corporate customers around the world.

On December 3rd, Loop announced the Launch Of A Second Product Into The TELUS IoT Marketplace For National Sales and Marketing To TELUS Business Customers . The Company’s second product accepted into the IoT Marketplace was our Insights service which consists of our IoT Fobi device, Loop Cloud API, and AI Insights Portal that provide automated marketing capabilities. Connected between the printer and point of sale, Loop's Fobi device's real-time capabilities are driven by Artificial Intelligence to enhance the shopping experience. Providing data-driven product suggestions and unique discount codes for future use, Loop enables customers to increase revenues through increased spend per customer.

Loop Insights CEO Robert Anson added, “With two major IoT partnerships on two different continents, Loop is receiving unprecedented third-party validation and exposure to global opportunities that will be instrumental in the potential great success of our company in 2021 and beyond.”

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization, and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

