  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

VEREITÂ® Completes One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split

December 17, 2020 | About: NYSE:VER +0.13%

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Dec. 17, 2020

PHOENIX, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) ("VEREIT" or the "Company"), a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S., announced today that the Company has completed its previously announced one-for-five reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/VEREIT, Inc.)

Pursuant to the reverse stock split, every five shares of VEREIT's issued and outstanding shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share, were converted into one share of common stock, $0.01 par value per share. Fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split will be paid in cash based on the trailing average closing price of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange for a period of three trading days prior to the effective date of the reverse stock split. The previously announced quarterly dividend of $0.077 per common share for stockholders of record as of December 31, 2020 will now be $0.385 per share after accounting for the one-for-five reverse stock split. The shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the NYSE at the opening of trading on December 18, 2020 under the same ticker, "VER," with a new CUSIP number of 92339V 308.

The reverse stock split affected all record holders of the Company's common stock uniformly and did not affect any record holder's percentage ownership interest in the Company, except for de minimis changes as a result of the elimination of fractional shares. The reverse stock split did not affect the number of the Company's authorized shares of common stock.

About VEREIT
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. VEREIT has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about VEREIT can be found through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vereit-completes-one-for-five-reverse-stock-split-301195604.html

SOURCE VEREIT, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)