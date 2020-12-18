US Indexes Close With Gains Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,303.37 on Thursday with a gain of 148.83 points or 0.49%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,722.48 for a gain of 21.31 points or 0.58%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,764.75 for a gain of 106.56 points or 0.84%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 21.93 for a loss of 0.57 points or -2.53%.

Thursday's market movers

U.S. indexes closed with gains Thursday. Investors are expecting Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) Covid-19 vaccine to be approved, adding to supply from Pfizer (PFE). Moderna gained 5.09% for the day. The Nasdaq Biotech Index also led the day's sector gains, up 1.43%.

In other news:

Robinhood will pay $65 million in a Securities and Exchange Commission settlement.

Coinbase plans to file for an initial public offering.

Freddie Mac's weekly mortgage market survey showed falling mortgage rates. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.67%, down from 2.71%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.21%, down from 2.26%.

New residential construction data was released. Building permits increased 6.2% in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.639 million. Housing starts increased 1.2% in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.547 million.

885,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, down from 862,000. Continuing jobless claims were 5.508 million, down from 5.781 million.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index decreased to 11.1 in December from 26.3.

The Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index decreased to 12 from 20.

The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.075% and eight-week bills at a rate of 0.080%.

Across the board:

Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) +7.62%

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) +11.92%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) +30.03%

Facebook (FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) face ad issue lawsuits.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,978.05 for a gain of 25.32 points or 1.30%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,116.74 for a gain of 11.21 points or 1.01%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 13,737.03 for a gain of 214.77 points or 1.59%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,043.37 for a gain of 47.38 points or 0.53%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,297.91 for a gain of 19.02 points or 0.83%; the S&P 100 at 1,703.80 for a gain of 7.54 points or 0.44%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,752.06 for a gain of 83.90 points or 0.66%; the Russell 3000 at 2,232.17 for a gain of 17.00 points or 0.77%; the Russell 1000 at 2,104.23 for a gain of 15.27 points or 0.73%; the Wilshire 5000 at 38,917.17 for a gain of 271.32 points or 0.70%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 686.70 for a gain of 0.27 points or 0.039%.

