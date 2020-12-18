Silicon Labs Drives IoT Industry Forward in 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, is closing out 2020 with industry-leading achievements and innovations. Facing unprecedented global challenges, Silicon Labs leveraged its award-winning technology and talent to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, helping millions of people around the world make the shift to working remotely and living socially distanced lives. The company also tapped its global sites, teams and resources to deliver support to communities.

"2020 was filled with many challenges, but also significant opportunities," said Megan Lueders, chief marketing officer of Silicon Labs. "In the face of uncertainty unlike anything we've seen in our lifetime, our global team rallied around our vision and values to uplift and support one another, our partners and customers, and the communities we live in. We are inspired by our team's ability to stay focused and achieve so much together, despite circumstances beyond our control. How we dealt with 2020 fills us with pride and gratitude."

Silicon Labs' global workforce took time to express their gratitude during this extraordinary year, capturing it in a video montage here.

Key Company Achievements

Redefined IoT security with the launch of Secure Vault, a suite of state-of-the-art security features designed to help device makers effectively address escalating IoT security threats and regulatory pressures. Silicon Labs' Secure Vault products are the world's first radios to earn ARM's PSA Level 2 security certification. Secure Vault also received SmartCert security certification from the ioXt Alliance, a global standard for IoT security.

Introduced a new line of Bluetooth Low Energy 5.2 SoCs, SiPs, modules and NCPs featuring cutting-edge security and best-in-class-performance with attributes that include enabling ten-year battery life on a coin cell, mesh networking capability and sub-one-meter direction finding accuracy.

Expanded the company's wireless portfolio with the acquisition of Redpine Signals, a leader in low-power Wi-Fi connectivity solutions including Wi-Fi 6 technology.

Facilitated the rollout of 5G small cells with the launch of a comprehensive Power over Ethernet (PoE) portfolio.

Welcomed 6,000 global registrants to Silicon Labs' first-ever Works With Smart Home Developer Conference. Works With featured the industry's largest smart home ecosystems including Amazon, Comcast and Google with 40 technical sessions, 12 hands-on workshops and six keynotes. Replays of all sessions are available here.

Announced a collaboration with Amazon to support Amazon Sidewalk, a shared network created by neighbors to help wireless devices work better both at home and beyond the front door.

Joined the WI-SUN Alliance to accelerate the adoption of this compelling standards-based, long range smart city IoT connectivity mesh networking solution.

Released Simplicity Studio 5, a major update to our free to use IoT developer environment.

Became a founding member of the Z-Wave Alliance's independent, nonprofit Standards Development Organization (SDO) to help expand advancement of Z-Wave as an open standard for smart home and IoT solutions.

Company and Product Innovation Awards

Community and Workplace Culture Achievements

In addition to the 1% of profits Silicon Labs annually directs to nonprofit organizations around the world, the company focused its efforts this year on COVID-19 relief Contributions around the world to organizations including the All Together ATX Fund, the Austin Community Foundation, Doctors Without Borders, Give2Asia, the Home Nursing Foundation, Red Cross, and Save the Children

Silicon Labs offers every US-based employee up to $2,000 annually in matching gifts for charitable contributions

Prioritized product shipments of Silicon Labs technology used in potentially life-saving smart medical devices like pulse oximeters, ventilators, blood glucose monitors and social distancing wearables to help fight the spread of COVID-19

Signed an open letter to take actions that advance racial justice, denounce racism and commit to real, sustained action and progress. As part of that effort, Silicon Labs granted $100,000 to Notley Tide, a collaborative nonprofit project that funds five racial justice organizations and provides the infrastructure for advocacy, volunteering and education

Maintained Great Place to Work certification, validating Silicon Labs' commitment to building and maintaining a strong employee culture

Named a top 10 Austin workplace in Hired's 4th Annual Brand Health Report.

Made the Austin American-Statesman's Top Workplaces 2020 list

Launched the "#ieatlocal" campaign, giving $15 to all Silicon Labs employees worldwide to spend at their favorite local restaurant as a way of providing support during the pandemic.

Increased support for equity in (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) STEM education and career paths through significant grants to Code2College, a nonprofit whose mission is to dramatically increase the number of minority and low-income high school students who enter and excel in STEM undergraduate majors and careers

Successfully adapted traditionally in-person employee engagements to virtual, including Silicon Labs' annual Global Month of Service, where employees may use their 24-hours of paid volunteering time off to engage in individual or group volunteering opportunities

Executive Achievements

CEO Tyson Tuttle was named an Outstanding CEO at elecfans' 2020 IoT Innovation Awards

Chief legal officer Nestor Ho was named in Diligent's Modern Governance 100, a list of 100 general counsels and corporate secretaries who have most effectively demonstrated resilience, dedication and empathy in the face of a complex and ever-changing world

Chief marketing officer Megan Lueders was honored with an Austin Business Journal 2020 Profile in Power

was honored with an Austin Business Journal 2020 Profile in Power Serena Townsend was promoted to chief people officer in September after serving as vice president of human resources

