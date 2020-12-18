  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Parsons, NJ TRANSIT Complete Positive Train Control Implementation

December 18, 2020 | About: NYSE:PSN -1.43%

Advanced train control system will improve safety, protect riders

PR Newswire

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 18, 2020

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that NJ TRANSIT (NJT) has completed the final deployment of its Positive Train Control (PTC) system; an advanced, technological capability that increases the safety of rail transit and protects riders.

In partnership with NJT, Parsons developed and implemented a custom PTC solution that adheres to Federal Railroad Administration guidelines, while maximizing the region's existing rail infrastructure. This milestone is the first time NJ TRANSIT has implemented PTC.

"Achieving this critical milestone was made possible by the combined collaboration, innovation, and determination of NJ TRANSIT, Federal Railroad Administration, Parsons and Alstom. The team worked tirelessly through a global pandemic to ensure the safety of New Jersey's rail network," said Chuck Harrington, chairman and chief executive officer for Parsons. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with NJ TRANSIT to leverage the data from PTC to further optimize rail operations and deliver innovative rail technology that empowers the state's existing infrastructure to build a safer, smarter and more connected world."

Beginning with Revenue Service Demonstration on one segment in March 2020, Parsons completed implementation and entered Extended Revenue Service Demonstration on all 376 miles of NJ TRANSIT's territory, as well as the Conrail (Lehigh) line. Parsons collaborated through NJT with numerous stakeholders, including Amtrak, Conrail and Norfolk Southern to ensure system interoperability.

To learn more about Parsons' PTC expertise, visit Parsons.com/positive-train-control/.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

