Cardiologists to Use the HeartCheck(TM) CardiBeat With ECG Triaging Services for Remote Patient ECG Monitoring

Patient Self-Monitoring Extends Physicians' Reach for Monitoring During COVID-19

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2020 / CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV:EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a global provider of consumer heart monitoring and electrocardiogram ("ECG") device and software solutions, confirms the start of an out-of-office ECG monitoring program using the HeartCheck™ CardiBeat Handheld ECG monitor, the GEMS™ Mobile RPM Smartphone app and the SMART Monitoring ECG triaging service to support prescribed in-home arrhythmia monitoring.

The Heart Health Institute ("HHI"), a large arrhythmia practice network located in the Greater Toronto Area (Ontario, Canada), will be recommending the HeartCheck™ CardiBeat to their cardiac patients for up to six months of in-home, arrhythmia self-monitoring use with an emphasis on detecting a recurrence of atrial fibrillation and supraventricular tachycardia.

CardioComm's GEMS™ Mobile Smartphone app supports physician and research-based remote patient monitoring ("RPM") requirements including providing rapid ECG reporting directly to the prescribing physician's electronic medical records as patient triggered ECGs are taken. ECGs recorded by HHI patients using the GEMS™ Mobile RPM Smartphone app and the HeartCheck™ CardiBeat be rapidly triaged by CardioComm's SMART Monitoring ECG service to detect for the presence of any number of arrhythmias. Any submitted ECG recordings that show a presence of a cardiac arrhythmia will be flagged so that HHI patients may be contacted and a follow-up visit scheduled. ECG reports generated through GEMS™ Mobile are eligible for medical service reimbursement in both Canada and the US.

Physicians at HHI intend to introduce the use of the HeartCheck™ ECG/arrhythmia monitoring technology to patients with difficult to capture arrhythmias and to reduce clinical workload in dealing with COVID-19 precautions. Due to COVID-19, patients are reluctant to visit their physician for cardiac testing and some pratices have also implemented new protocols that have made it more challenging to see their patients.

Under the GEMS™ Mobile RPM model, patients will be able to purchase the HeartCheck™ CardiBeat directly through the HHI offices or on-line directly from CardioComm with an HHI physician referral. ECG reporting will be made available at no cost to the patients over a six month monitoring period or until a diagnosis has been made. Following completion of the HHI monitoring period, patients will be able to continue to use the wireless HeartCheck™ CardiBeat ECG device and GEMS™ Mobile app under the Company's consumer use model.

The GEMS™ Mobile RPM app is available in Android and Apple Smartphone compatible versions as a free downloadable app and allows users to generate ECG reports to show to their physician. The app also allows users to request their ECG to be reviewed by CardioComm's SMART Monitoring ECG reading service where the user does not have direct connectivity to their treating physician.

To learn more about CardioComm's products and for further updates regarding HeartCheck™ ECG device RPM use by healthcare professionals please visit the Company's websites at www.cardiocommsolutions.com and www.theheartcheck.com.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485:2016 MDSAP certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

