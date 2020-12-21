Victory Resources Announces Appointment of Mining Engineer, Mr. David Deering, to Its Board and to the Role of VP Exploration

COMPANY PUTS EXPERTISE IN PLACE TO LAUNCH EXPLORATION PROGRAMS

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Deering, B.Sc. degree in Mining Engineering, to its Board of Directors and to the role of VP Exploration.

"We are excited to welcome David to the Victory team, his experience and leadership are necessary as the Company is advancing on its current exploration plans with structured work programs in the future," said Victory CEO, Mr. David Lane. "With David Deering, Mining Engineer, and Helgi Sigurgeirson, Geologist, Victory has put in place the expertise and capabilities to achieve the next phase of the Company's growth."

Highlights

Mr. David Deering, Mining Engineer, appointed to Victory Resources Board and to the role of VP Exploration

Victory Resources fortifies its mining exploration capabilities as the Company advances toward work programs on existing assets and toward the evaluation and acquisition of future projects

Mr. Deering vast experience includes roles such as President & CEO, Meadow Bay Capital Corporation and as consulting engineer for companies such as MINDEVINC and Pamicon Developments

"Thanks to the Victory team, I am energized to contribute immediately to the next phase of the Company's development," said Mr. Deering. "The mining sector is building momentum and along with Helgi Sigurgeirson, my efforts are focused on realizing the potential of current and future exploration targets to benefit Victory shareholders."

Mr. Deering achieved his B.Sc. degree in Mining Engineering - Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colorado) and has had extensive management experience in the mineral exploration industry strategic planning, budgeting, logistics and technical evaluation. Independent consultant for mine development: property acquisition, geology, evaluation of mineral deposits, mining, metallurgy and environmental assessment.

The Company has recently issued 4,700,000 options to directors, officers and consultants pursuant to tis incentive stock option plan. These options are exercisable at $0.055 per share for a period of 5 years.

About Victory Resources Corporation

VICTORY RESOURCES CORPORATION (CSE: VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also currently seeking other exploration opportunities, preferably in Canada.

