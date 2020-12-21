NEXE Strengthens Advisory Board to Complement Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE INNOVATIONS INC. (TSXV: NEXE) (the "Company" or "NEXE") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its advisory board by appointing seasoned product marketing, automation and financial advisors to complement the Board of Directors. The Company is an advanced materials company which has commercially developed a fully compostable (plant-based) single-serve coffee pod for use in Keurig Brewing Systems and will continue its innovation strategy by creating other high value plant-based products with sustainability as a primary focus.

"NEXE has undergone several phases of growth since inception, but there is no phase bigger than our transition into commercialization as a public company. With growth rates in our core business accelerating, the need to attract top talent is a key requirement in driving value to our stakeholders. Being amongst the largest shareholders of the Company, the management, board, and advisory board are fully aligned with the interests of our investors and fully committed to 'best-of-breed' in all facets of the business. We believe that NEXE now has the right mix of experienced and independent board members to guide, to shape, and to support strategy, all while ensuring solid execution. We would like thank everyone for their commitment to this point and believe that the best is coming soon," said Ash Guglani, Co-Founder, Director and President.

The Board of Directors, Officers & Advisory Team are comprised of the following members:

Darren Footz, CEO, Director, Co-Founder

A serial entrepreneur, Mr. Footz is the past President of Granville Island Coffee, a company he built in 5 years from a small artisan roaster to a national brand. He is the innovative mind behind the 100% plant-based and fully compostable NEXE POD. His expertise, dedication and pioneering ideas are the backbone of our organization.

Rajwant Kang, CPA, CMA, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

Mr. Kang has over 25 years of accounting and finance experience with public companies is the founder & president of RSK Management Consulting Inc. a company that provides management services. He has proficient knowledge of capital markets, raising capital, M&A and corporate regulation of publicly listed companies.

Ashvani Guglani, President, Director, Co-Founder

Mr. Guglani spent 12 years in capital markets with a national investment bank in Vancouver. As an original founder of NEXE, he plays an integral role in helping NEXE in all capacities across financing (public, private and government), operations, and marketing.

Haytham Hodaly, Independent Director

Mr. Hodaly is currently the Senior Vice President, Corporate Development of Wheaton Precious Metals and brings with him more than 23 years of experience in analyzing mining opportunities. Prior to joining Wheaton Precious Metals, Mr. Hodaly had spent more than 16 years in the North American securities industry, most recently as Director and Mining Analyst, Global Mining Research, at RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Hodaly is an engineer with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining and Mineral Processing Engineering and a Master of Engineering, specializing in Mineral Economics, both obtained from the University of British Columbia.

Killian Ruby, Independent Director

Mr. Ruby is the president and chief executive officer of Malaspina Consultants Inc. in Vancouver, and focuses on clients in the resource and junior public sector. Mr. Ruby advises clients on matters related to financial management and public company reporting, and is particularly adept at handling complex issues and multiple stakeholders with a collaborative, team-based approach. Prior to joining Malaspina, Mr. Ruby was an assurance partner at Wolrige Mahon LLP (now Baker Tilly Canada) working predominantly with resource and other junior public companies, and formerly was a senior manager with KPMG LLP working on a range of public companies and reporting issuers.

Graham Gilley, Independent Director

Mr. Gilley is currently a Director of Enterprise Risk Management and Data Protection at Mulgrave School – The International School of Vancouver. For the past 15 years, he has been responsible for the leadership, innovation, governance, and management of the school's operational, financial, and strategic risks. By developing tools, practices, and policies that analyze and report enterprise risks, he has been able to create and implement an enterprise risk management framework in compliance with applicable regulations and strategic priorities. Previously, Graham was Executive Director of Ideation & Development with Cloud9 Secure Digital Services, where he drove the creation of applications to help power mobile online banking in the Canadian market.

Anthony Rosenfeld, Advisor

Anthony holds 20 years of experience in marketing, strategy and business development. He joined Vega where he built a 50-member team that developed a leading marketing program overseeing consumer, trade, PR, creative and digital marketing.

Paul Bhogal, Advisor

Paul has over 20 years of manufacturing and automation experience. He grew a small family Hamilton-based machine shop into a Tier 1 & 2 automotive production machining/assembly/testing facility with two locations in Ontario and one in Saltillo, Mexico. Paul will be focused on defining, sourcing and implementing manufacturing capacity at G-PAK to ensure fulfilment of customer requirements in a timely, cost-effective, and quality sensitive manner.

Don Chisholm, Advisor

For over 30 years, Don Chisholm has been working at the intersection of business and design. With a unique skillset that balances creativity with innovation and strategy with operations, Don is passionate about working closely with entrepreneurs, executives and marketers to transform businesses and generate results.

Leonard Clough, Advisor

Leonard began his career at RBC Dominion Securities in 1998 and spent 13 years in investment management. In 2013, he founded Toro Pacific Management Inc, a capital markets advisory firm focusing on high growth, early-stage companies looking to access the Canadian capital markets. Mr. Clough has extensive public company experience, has worked in senior management roles including CEO, has served as a Director of several public companies, has structured transactions and executed several capital formation mandate over a variety of sectors.

Finally, the NEXE Innovations team would like to wish Season's Greetings to all of its stakeholders, team members and partners. This past year has been a difficult one for many and we would like to wish a safe, happy, and prosperous 2021 filled with good health.

We will be updating our initiatives to our stakeholders in the coming weeks with our corporate update.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a well financed, British Columbia-based advanced materials company which has developed a fully compostable (plant-based) single-serve coffee pod for use in Keurig Brewing Systems. The Company purchased its facility in Surrey, British Columbia in 2016. In addition, the Company has developed custom automation through its European and Canadian partners enabling the Company to commercialize its proprietary capsules. The Company believes that the NEXE POD can eventually eradicate the waste created by single serve capsules. The Company's goal is to attract and sustain a significant portion of the single serve market, as there is a growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products.

