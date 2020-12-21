Evofem Biosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference

PR Newswire
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced it will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference.
Evofem's CEO, Saundra Pelletier, will provide updates on the commercialization of Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), the first and only FDA-approved, hormone free contraceptive vaginal gel, and the pivotal Phase 3 EVOGUARD trial, which is evaluating EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women and currently enrolling subjects at study centers across the U.S.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with NAS:EVFM. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:EVFM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:EVFM
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:EVFM
The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM Eastern Time on the Investors section of the Evofem Biosciences website at www.evofem.com, under the Events and Presentations tab.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's first commercial product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company is evaluating EVO100 in a Phase 3 clinical trial, 'EVOGUARD,' for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.
Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
[email protected]
Mobile: (917) 673-5775
Media Contact
Ellen Thomas
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
[email protected]
Mobile: (718) 490-3248
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evofem-biosciences-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-bioconnect-2021-virtual-conference-301196515.html
SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.