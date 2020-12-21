TPT Global Tech's Subsidiary "TPT MedTech" Announced today the Launch of Two New Products and Services, Its Mobile "QuikLAB" Testing, Vaccination and Monitoring APP and Its "QuikPASS" Check and Verify APP. "QuikPASS" will be FREE to the US and Internation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, is a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. It offers carrier-grade performance and support for consumers and businesses over its private fiber and wireless network throughout the United States. Today the company announced it had released two new products and services for use at its TPT Med Tech division. First, its "QuikLAB" App product which was designed for use in monitoring patients testing and vaccination history, and second, "QuikPASS". The "QuikPASS" Mobile APP was designed to allow entrance to any facility or country based on patient test and vaccination results on a real time basis worldwide. The QuikPASS will be offered " FREE" to the US and International Consumer markets. The company will license the "QuikLAB" network to companies and Partner labs and testing organizations around to Globe on a monthly licensing fee and a per Covid 19 test fee.

Being a Technology company TPT observed the Covid 19 pandemic from a different viewpoint, the company sees it as a technical issue as well as medical. TPTW understood from the very beginning that there would be a need for technology to help us out of this serious pandemic. The company immediately pivoted into the Medical sector launching its TPT MedTech division www.tptmedtech.com. TPT MedTech's core product lines are our "QuikLAB", "QuikPASS" and "SaniQUIK" End to End streamline COVID-19 testing and verifying technology platforms with, 1, scalable on site medical grade labs that come to offices/venues to conduct testing, 2, a fully online HIPAA Compliant App to share when a customer needs to provide proof that they've tested negative/positive and/or if they've been vaccinated, and, 3, mobile sanitizing cabins (organic/safe, takes 240 people/hour with a 1 second thermal scan) to insure that individuals are not carrying the virus on their exterior clothing.

The company's belief is that we as a country need to do more testing, but once that testing is complete there needs to be a HIPPA compliant centralized platform to display said testing information so that citizens can prove their testing/vaccination results, in real time, to any establishment they wish to enter. We have developed our "QuikPass" Check and Verify and Vaccination monitoring platform to validate that information in real time. All Federal and State Government agencies, Transportation companies, Schools, Airlines, Hospitals, Sports Venues, Restaurants, Hotels and Nightclubs can check and verify if an individual has been tested for Covid 19 or given the Vaccination, if that individual is enrolled in the "QuikPass" system. We also believe it is important to note that our "QuikPASS" Check and Verify system will be distributed FREE to the United States marketplace.

1) QuikLAB - on-site testing services at hospitals, businesses and communities done outside of buildings, 24/7, eliminating logistic challenges of conventional off site testing. Offers high-quality, cost-efficient and climate controlled turnkey testing lab which includes a platform for appointment scheduling, test results and vaccination monitoring.

2) QuikPASS - tech collects COVID-19 test data and vaccination records and allows individuals to consent to have that information used to validate COVID status without revealing underlying personal health information. Delivers a simple green or red notification as to whether the individual meets current entry criteria, but the underlying health information stays in the individuals control for HIPPA Complaints.

3) SaniQUIK - 15 second pass through Sanitizing Units for hospitals, long-term care facilities, manufacturing, hospitality, sporting venues, airports, business and government buildings. 240 people/hour, 1 second thermal scan.

The company has an arrangement with Wal-Mart to place their "QuikLABs" in select Wal-Mart parking lots across the United States. It also has a strategic partnership with Thomas Scientific for high thru-put PCR testing across the US in our mobile "QuikLABS". To date, the company has three working QuikLAB locations, two at Wal-Mart store locations in the Miami area and one "QuikLAB" at the Dadeland Mall in Miami.

"We believe that our technology platforms will prove to be a great weapon and asset in the fight against Covid 19 in the United States and in International communities around the world. It is our commitment to continue delivering innovative solutions to help in the fight against Covid 19" said CEO Stephen J. Thomas III

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTCQB:TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology and product distribution, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. TPT Global Tech offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS). It offers carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT Global Tech also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Specifically, statements about the Company's plans for accelerated growth, improved profitability, future business partners, M&A activity, new service offerings, and pursuit of new markets are forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

