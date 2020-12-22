Mobex Deploys Ribbon Session Border Controller SWe Lite to Power New Microsoft Teams Offerings

WESTFORD, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and packet and optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Mobex, Inc. , a leading provider of business communications services, has deployed its Session Border Controller (SBC) Software Edition (SWe) Lite solution to enhance its Microsoft Teams offerings.

The SBC SWe Lite enables Mobex customers to make and receive business calls from Teams via Microsoft Direct Routing services. The Ribbon solution ensures interoperability with SIP Trunking providers and delivers industry-leading encryption and security. Ribbon has among the most extensive portfolio of Microsoft-certified SBCs on the market and is among a select group of vendors whose SBCs are certified to deliver Direct Routing to Microsoft Teams.

"We have experienced explosive growth in our Microsoft Teams collaboration offerings since the beginning of the pandemic, which forced the number of people working from home to skyrocket," said John Dalrymple, CEO of Mobex. "We needed a solution that could easily scale and meet our growing customer demand for extending the value of Microsoft Teams with voice calling. The solution had to be secure and backed by an organization that could deliver the professional services we needed to get to market quickly. That solution was Ribbon's SBC SWe Lite."

"Mobex's deployment of our SBC SWe Lite is another great example of how we are helping our service provider customers, regardless of size, capitalize on the growing popularity of Microsoft Teams," said Tony Scarfo, Ribbon's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cloud and Edge Business Unit. "The SBC SWe Lite enables Mobex to significantly enhance their Teams offerings by including carrier-grade voice services, allowing Mobex's business customers to collaborate and make Teams phone calls from anywhere in the world."

The SBC SWe Lite provides best-in class communications security with the convenience of deployment from the Azure Marketplace or on popular virtual machine platforms. The market-leading solution dramatically simplifies the deployment of robust communications security services for SIP Trunking, Direct Routing and cloud UC services.

Microsoft Direct Routing provides voice calling services for Microsoft Teams users, allowing them to connect to their colleagues, customers, and business partners. Ribbon's Microsoft-certified SBCs delivers secure, high-quality voice services for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing.

About Mobex

Mobex Inc, is a privately held corporation, in business since 2012, providing business telecommunications services connection businesses with their clients across multiple mediums. Services include Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, Business Texting and now Teams Calling and Texting. We have embedded our Teams Calling into our Hosted PBX product so clients may have the best of both on our platform. Mobex is top rated in customer service and client satisfaction. For more information visit mobex.biz .

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers global communications software and packet and optical network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as 5G-ready packet and optical networking solutions acquired via our recent merger with ECI Telecom. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com .

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding expected benefits of Ribbon Communications' products, including those regarding expected benefits of Ribbon Communications' products are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

