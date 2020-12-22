Totah Communications Deploys Ribbon's Neptune 1300 Packet Transport Solution for Increased Bandwidth and Faster Broadband Speeds

WESTFORD, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and packet and optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Totah Communications, a leading Independent Operating Company (IOC) and provider of residential and broadband communications services in Northeastern Oklahoma and Southeastern Kansas, has deployed Ribbon's Neptune 1300 Packet Transport solution to help future-proof its network. Ribbon's Neptune 1300 delivers Totah significantly more bandwidth and provides broadband speeds of 200 Gigabit (200G) per second.

"We had outgrown our old network and were severely constrained by traffic bottlenecks and the inability to introduce new high-value services," said Mark Gailey, President and General Manager, Totah Communications. "Ribbon's Neptune Packet Optical Transport solution not only provides us with the ability to future-proof our network with needed bandwidth to deliver next-generation services and faster broadband speeds, but it also allows us to reclaim precious fiber and actively pursue new small to medium sized business customers and backhaul services."

Gailey continued, "We considered several vendors for this upgrade but after evaluating Ribbon's capabilities, experience and competitive pricing, they were the clear choice."

"We are delighted that we could help our longtime customer, Totah, dramatically expand their network capacity and improve their communications offerings with our Packet Optical Transport solution," said Elizabeth Page, U.S. Rural Market Director for Ribbon. "It is great that forward-looking IOC customers like Totah can realize an immediate return on investment by offering increased internet speeds on Day 1 and increased Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) that Ribbon's Neptune 1300 offers."

The Neptune 1300 provides a cost-optimized elastic, multiservice, platform capable of meeting all of a service provider's packet transport needs across the metro network, from access to core. The solution delivers transparent low-latency transport, enabling service providers to easily provision new services.

Ribbon is delivering the project with turnkey deployment services provided by its professional services organization. The Totah deployment also includes alarm maintenance. Ribbon is providing full staging capability for the entire network including engineering and configuration from its state-of-the-art facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The staging includes full participation by Totah's Engineering team.

Key Takeaways:

Leading Independent Operating Company, Totah Communications has deployed Ribbon's Neptune 1300 Packet Optical Transport solution to help future-proof its communications network.

The Neptune 1300 solution delivers Totah 20 times more bandwidth than offered by its current configuration and will allow for increased broadband speeds for years to come.

The Neptune 1300 Extension Shelf provides Totah several benefits including allowing the company to reclaim precious fiber that was being used to deliver services in its legacy network; the ability to offer next-generation communications services; the ability to pursue new SMB customers and increase ARPU.

Totah selected Ribbon's solution because of its best-in-class technology; the company's experience in delivering solutions to service providers and enterprises all over the world; Neptune's competitive pricing; and the great relationship the two organizations have enjoyed.

This is another example of how Ribbon is leveraging its recent merger with ECI Telecom to deliver complementary communications solutions to its customers.

About Totah Communications

Totah Communications is a local communications provider that serves Southeastern Kansas and Northeastern Oklahoma. The company, which has been serving its customers since 1954, offers Internet and long distance services tailored to the needs of local communities. For more information visit totelcsi.com.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers global communications software and packet and optical network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as 5G-ready packet and optical networking solutions acquired via our recent merger with ECI Telecom. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding expected benefits of Ribbon Communications' products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.



