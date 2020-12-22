CleanSpark Announces Additional 1,000 Unit ASIC Bitcoin Miner Order for January Delivery

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), ("CleanSpark, or the Company"), an advanced software and controls technology solutions company, focused on solving modern energy challenges, is pleased to announce that it has secured an additional 1,000 ASICs (Application-specific integrated circuit) Bitcoin miners, slated for delivery and commissioning in the coming month. This order, when paired with the 500 ASICs announced last week and installation of the new S19s, is expected to increase the Company's mining capacity by more than 100 PH/s to approximately 300 PH/s.

CleanSpark's Bitcoin Mining Capacity to Increase More Than 33%

"We are excited about demonstrating the efficiency of microgrid solutions on high-density energy operations. As we work towards the implementation of the facility power system upgrade, our focus is on maximizing the total Bitcoin output by immediately adding ASICs. In the Bitcoin mining industry, time is money, and due to the meteoric rise in price, ASIC miners are exceedingly difficult to procure. Many mining companies, both publicly traded and privately held, have stated plans to expand capacity in six to nine months, however we have focused on sourcing units for immediate deployment. As Bitcoin prices have continued to rise, and industry leaders such as Square, PayPal, MicroStrategy and others have made substantial investments in Bitcoin, we believe this strategy will provide exceptional returns for our shareholders," stated Zachary Bradford, CleanSpark's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This opportunity presented us a chance to deploy additional resources in furtherance of our strategy to utilize the available energy supply in the most efficient and profitable manner possible," concluded Bradford.

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software and controls technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. We have a suite of software solutions that provide end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications and energy management solutions. Our offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering and software consulting services.

About ATL Data Centers, LLC

ATL Data Centers LLC is a traditional data center operation located in the City of College Park, GA, just minutes from the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. In addition to providing customers with rack space, power and equipment, ATL Data Centers LLC also offers several "Cloud Services" including, virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

ATL Data Centers also manages 23 mobile data centers, located on site, which can be used for a variety of purposes, including ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) operations or other services requiring heavy power use. The mobile data centers allow easy access to server maintenance, and each mobile data center has dedicated power and cooling. ATL Data Centers LLC currently has 14 full time staff supporting the data center operation around-the-clock, 365 days per year. The management team has a combined industry experience of more than 100 years. For more information, visit https://ATL-DATA.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

CleanSpark cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on CleanSpark's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by CleanSpark that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the successful integration of ATL into CleanSpark, the value of Bitcoin, the fitness of our energy software and solutions for this particular application or market, the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized, ongoing demand for our software products and related services, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

