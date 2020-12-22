5 Cheap Stocks Paying High Dividend Yields

As of Dec. 22, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found that the following companies have low price-earnings ratios and high dividend yields.

SB Financial

SB Financial Group Inc.'s (SBFG) dividend yield is 2.16% and the payout ratio is 0.23. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a price-book ratio of 1. The company's average yield was 1.71% over the past 10 years.

The share price has declined 3.47% over the past 12 months and is now 9.71% below the 52-week high and 105.10% above the 52-week low.

The holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.28% and return on assets of 1.16% are outperforming 64% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 3.61 is below the industry median of 1.46.

StoneCastle

StoneCastle Financial Corp.'s (BANX) yield is 7.35%. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a price-book ratio of 0.99. The company's average yield was 4.68% over the past 10 years.

The stock has declined 1.76% over the last 12 months and is now 13.60% below the 52-week high and 123.43% above the 52-week low.

The non-diversified, closed-end management investment company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 4.69% and return on assets of 3.83% are outperforming 71% of companies in the asset management industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.08 is far below the industry median of 17.33.

Plumas

Plumas Bancorp's (PLBC) dividend yield is 1.46% with a payout ratio of 0.17. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a price-book ratio of 1.33. The company's average yield was 1.40% over the past 10 years.

Shares have fallen 4.80% over the last 12 months and are now 15.77% below the 52-week high and 64.13% above the 52-week low.

The bank holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 4 out of 10. The company's return on equity of 15.8% and return on assets of 1.47% are outperforming 86% of competitors in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 8.64 is above the industry median of 1.46.

Tekla

The dividend yield of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) is 6.62% with a payout ratio of 0.48. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 7.23. The company's average yield was 7.62% over the past 10 years.

Shares have risen 15.07% over the last 12 months and are now trading 77.30% above the 52-week low.

The U.S. non-diversified closed-end fund has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.94% and return on assets of 11.4% are outperforming 89% of companies in the asset management industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.76.

Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp's (MBIN) dividend yield is 1.12% and the payout ratio is 0.07. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company's average yield was 1.23% over the past 10 years.

Shares have risen 47.83% over the past 12 months and are currently trading 7.16% below the 52-week high and 131.53% above the 52-week low.

The U.S. bank holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of 19.92% and return on equity of 1.9% are outperforming 91% of competitors in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.27 is below the industry median of 1.46.

HOTCHKIS & WILEY is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.47% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.20%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

