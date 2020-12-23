  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1544) 

US Stocks Close Mostly Flat Tuesday

Congress passes stimulus measures

December 23, 2020 | About: GOOG +0.49% GOOGL +0.43% FB +0.32% AAPL +0.22% WMT -0.83%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,015.51 on Tuesday with a loss of 200.94 points or -0.67%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,687.26 for a loss of 7.66 points or -0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,807.92 for a gain of 65.40 points or 0.51%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 24.23 for a loss of 0.93 points or -3.70%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks ended mostly flat Tuesday. The Nasdaq reported a gain of 0.51% after Congress passed a combined spending and stimulus bill. Despite positive stimulus news, investors were still concerned over reports of a new strain of the Coronavirus discovered in the U.K.

In other news:

  • Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was down -1.2% after a Department of Justice lawsuit pertaining to opioid distribution.
  • U.S. GDP increased 33.4% in the third quarter on a seasonally adjusted annual basis, according to the Commerce Department's final estimate.
  • Corporate profits increased 27% in the third quarter following a decrease of -10.7%.
  • Further investigations into Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) ongoing antitrust lawsuit shows some potential issues with a cooperative agreement between the company and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).
  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) gained 2.85% on electric vehicle developments.
  • Technology and real estate led gains for the day.
  • The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index decreased to 88.6 from 92.9.
  • Existing home sales decreased -2.5% in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.69 million.
  • The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index increased to 19 in December from 15.
  • The Treasury held auctions for 119-day bills at a rate of 0.090%, 42-day bills at a rate of 0.080% and five-year TIPS at a rate of -1.575%.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,989.88 for a gain of 19.55 points or 0.99%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,109.45 for a gain of 4.85 points or 0.44%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,038.73 for a gain of 209.65 points or 1.52%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,876.03 for a loss of 11.50 points or -0.13%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,292.19 for a gain of 10.01 points or 0.44%; the S&P 100 at 1,689.10 for a loss of 3.92 points or -0.23%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,717.56 for a gain of 27.31 points or 0.22%; the Russell 3000 at 2,220.37 for a gain of 0.27 points or 0.012%; the Russell 1000 at 2,091.44 for a loss of 1.18 points or -0.056%; the Wilshire 5000 at 38,686.35 for a loss of 6.68 points or -0.017%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 671.34 for a loss of 4.41 points or -0.65%.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

