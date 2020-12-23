A Trio of Stocks With a Record of Sales and Earnings Growth

In my opinion, investors may want to consider the three stocks that are listed in this article, since they could meet the following value criteria:

These stocks do not seem expensive, as their price-earnings ratios are 20 or less Their earnings and revenue, both on a per share basis, have advanced over the past five years, while no losses had to be noted in the years in question These stocks have positive recommendation ratings from sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

JPMorgan Chase & Co

The first stock to consider is JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), a U.S. bank major.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 7.8% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share (EPS) without non-recurring items (NRI) increase by 14.6% over the past five years.

The price-earnings ratio (15.90 as of Tuesday) increased by a 4% average growth rate over the period in question.

The stock traded at around $121.67 per share at close on Tuesday for a market cap of $370.87 billion and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10 to the company.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $125.79 per share.

UnitedHealth Group Inc

The second stock to consider is UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), a Minnetonka, Minnesota-based diversified healthcare company.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 13.1% and its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI increase by 22.6% every year over the past five years.

The price-earnings ratio (19.24 as of Tuesday) has declined by 0.4% over the period in question.

The stock was trading at around $335.01 per share at close on Tuesday for a market cap of $317.86 billion and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 9 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $388.12 per share.

Meridian Bioscience Inc

The third stock to consider is Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO), a Cincinnati, Ohio-based developer and distributor of test kits to diagnose several infectious diseases and abnormal levels of lead in the blood.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 3.7% and its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI increase by 1.1% per year over the past five years.

The price-earnings ratio (19.50 as of Tuesday) has decreased over the observed period at an average rate of 1.7%.

The stock traded at around $21.06 per share at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $908.17 million.

Meridian Bioscience has not paid any dividends in 2020.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 7 out of 10 for its financial strength rating and of 8 out of 10 for the profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $26.67 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

