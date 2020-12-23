5 Utilities Popular Among Gurus

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of Dec. 23, the following utilities are popular among gurus.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has a market cap of $146 billion. Its revenue has risen 1.9% over the past 10 years.

The company, which distributes power to roughly 5 million customers in Florida, is held by 13 gurus, including Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06% and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

As of Dec. 23, the share price of $74.71 was 10.36% below the 52-week high and 70.96% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has risen 23%.

Southern

Southern Co. (SO) has a market cap of $63.08 billion. Its revenue has grown 3.60% over the past five years.

Among the eight gurus invested in the company, which distributes electricity and natural gas to approximately 9 million customers in nine U.S. states, the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest shareholder with 0.70% of outstanding shares, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.24% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

As of Dec. 23, the stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 19.99. The share price of $59.72 was 16.01% below the 52-week high and 42.33% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has dropped 6.23%.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has a market cap of $59.96 billion. Its revenue has declined 0.40% over the past decade.

The integrated energy company is held by 11 gurus. The largest guru shareholder is Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.06%.

As of Dec. 23, shares were trading with a price-book ratio of 2.58. The share price of $73.5 was 19.13% below the 52-week high and 27.18% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has lost 11.25%.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co. Inc. (AEP) has a market cap of $40.41 billion. Its revenue has risen 1.40% over the past 10 years.

A total of six gurus hold shares in the company, which provides electricity generation, transmission and distribution to several U.S. states. With 0.48% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

On Dec. 23, the stock traded with a price-earnings ratio of 21.09. The share price of $81.4 was 22.45% below the 52-week high and 24.96% above the 52-week low. Since July 2010, the stock has climbed 126%.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy (SRE) has a market cap of $36.43 billion. Its revenue has risen 1.70% over the past 10 years.

Six gurus own shares of the U.S.-based utility company. The company's largest guru shareholder is the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% and Simons' firm with 0.11%.

On Dec. 23, the share price of $126.27 was 16.99% below the 52-week high and 533% above the 52-week low. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.20. The stock price has climbed 142% since July 2010.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

