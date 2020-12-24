Graycliff to Expand Exploration Program with Completion of $780,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

Not For Dissemination in the United States Of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2020 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY) (OTCQB:GRYCF) (FSE:GE0) is pleased to report the completion of a non-brokered placement offering of 1,560,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company, issued on a flow-through basis at a price of $0.50 per share (the "Financing") for gross proceeds of $780,000.

Graycliff intends to use the net proceeds from the Financing to expand the 2020-2021 exploration program at the Company's Shakespeare Project in Ontario, Canada.

"Upon closing the flow-through private placement, Graycliff is now able to expand exploration at Shakespeare including further drilling in addition to the previously outlined 2,000 metres. Details of the expanded program will be announced in the new year," stated President and CEO, James Macintosh.

The Company paid finder's fee commissions of $61,200 cash and 113,600 broker warrants on the Financing. Each broker warrant has a strike price of $0.50 per share and an expiry two years from the closing.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 847 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of 39 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907.

For more information, contact investor relations at [email protected]

