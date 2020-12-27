Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Dec. 25

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY), Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

NetApp Inc. Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations and Chief Financial Officer Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares

EVP of Finance and Operations / CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares on Dec. 17 at the average price of $63.89. The price of the stock has increased by 2.99% since.

NetApp Inc. is an American international technology company that focuses on data management services through the cloud. The company provides systems, software and cloud services to organizations and is a component of the S&P 500. The company has a market capitalization of $14.7 billion, and as of Dec. 25 it traded at $65.80.

On Dec. 1, NetApp Inc. reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended Oct. 30. Net revenues for the quarter totaled $1.42 billion, compared to $1.37 billion during the same quarter prior year. GAAP net earnings per share for the quarter was $0.61, compared to GAAP net earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter of the prior year.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares

Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares on Dec. 22 at the average price of $156.35. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is an American technology company that focuses on providing payment processing services for the finance industry. The company serves more than 9,000 customers across the nation and operates through three primary brands: Jack Henry Banking, Symitar and ProfitStars. The company is also a component of the S&P 500. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, and as of Dec. 25 it traded at $157.69.

On Dec. 8, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. announced that Texans Credit Union has chosen to switch to the Episys core in the company's private cloud environment. The credit union's decision to outsource to the company was driven by the need to better allocate resources to achieve their goals.

Guidewire Software Inc. Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 6,000 shares

Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 6,000 shares on Dec. 18 at the average price of $124.49. The price of the stock has increased by 2.18% since.

Guidewire Software Inc. is an American international software company that focuses on providing an industry platform for property and casualty insurance carriers. The company serves over 400 insurers globally and is also a component of the Russell 1000. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, and as of Dec. 25 it traded at $127.21.

On Dec. 8, Guidewire Software Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Total revenue for the quarter totaled $169.8 million, representing an 8% increase from the same quarter prior year. GAAP net loss per share for the quarter was $0.24, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.18 a year ago.

Arvinas Inc. Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares

Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares on Dec. 18 at the average price of $70.00. The price of the stock has increased by 17.46% since.

Arvinas Inc. is an American clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. The company uses its proprietary PROTAC Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras. These proteolysis targeting chimeras are designed to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins through utilizing the body's own natural protein disposal system. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, and as of Dec. 25 it traded at $82.22.

On Dec. 15, Arvinas Inc. announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,714,286 shares of its common stock at a price of $70.00 per share. The company has also granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 857,142 shares of common stock at the public offering price.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

