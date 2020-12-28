TIME Names Carrier's OptiClean a Best Invention of 2020

Carrier’s OptiClean™ Dual-Mode Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machine has been named as one of TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020. The OptiClean was developed through rapid innovation in early 2020 to help support infectious isolation rooms in hospitals. TIME featured OptiClean in the Medical Care category of its prestigious annual list that recognizes 100 ground-breaking inventions that are making the world better and smarter. Carrier is a part of [url="]Carrier+Global+Corporation[/url] (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.“We are honored the OptiClean is being recognized by TIME for a product we developed and brought to market in record time while maintaining strict standards to ensure the highest quality,” said Carrier Senior Vice President, Engineering, Chris Kmetz. “At Carrier, we’re committed to doing our part to develop smart, sustainable and efficient solutions that will address our most critical needs.”At the onset of the pandemic, Carrier invented the OptiClean as a negative air machine for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to help hospitals protect caregivers, workers, and patients. OptiClean can plug into standard wall outlets and has a footprint of less than three square feet. As an air scrubber OptiClean can improve the indoor air quality of classrooms, restaurants, dental offices, commercial buildings and more, by pulling in air, scrubbing it using a HEPA filter, and then exhausting cleaner air back into the room, reducing contaminants in the air and offering further protection as part of an overall mitigation strategy.OptiClean is one of a number of solutions offered through Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program, an expanded suite of advanced solutions to help deliver healthier, safer, more efficient and productive indoor environments and is expected to be available in Vietnam market in early January. To view the full TIME 2020 Best Inventions list visit time.com/best-inventions-2020.Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation and is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers.Follow us on LinkedIn at [url="]%40carrier-seap[/url]

