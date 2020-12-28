5 Undervalued Stocks With High Predictability Ratings

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following companies have high business predictability ratings and wide margins of safety as of Dec. 28.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has a five-star business predictability rating and, according to the discounted cash flow calculator, an 17.94% margin of safety at an average price of $270 per share.

The home improvement specialty retailer has a market cap of $290 billion and an enterprise value of $317 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue and earnings per share have increased 6.10% and 17.80%, respectively.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 1.96% and is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 23.36. The share price has been as high as $292 and as low as $140 in the last year. As of Dec. 28, the stock was trading 7.82% below its 52-week high and 92.02% above its 52-week low.

With 0.61% of outstanding shares, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has a five-star business predictability rating and, according to the DCF calculator, a 20.51% margin of safety at the average price of $55 per share.

The Canadian bank has a market cap of $100.63 billion and an enterprise value of $9.21 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 6.70% and its earnings per share have risen 9.20%.

The stock has gained 2.90% over the last 12 months and shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 11.06. The share price has been as high as $57.50 and as low as $33.74 in the last 52 weeks. As of Dec. 28, the stock was trading 4.35% below its 52-week high and 63.01% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) has a five-star business predictability rating and, according to the DCF calculator, a 5.40% margin of safety at an average price of $51.64 per share.

The company, which operates in the brokerage, banking and asset-management businesses, has an $97.04 billion market cap and an enterprise value of $82.67 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 13.40% and its earnings per share have risen 25.60%.

The share price has risen 8.81% over the past 12 months. The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 23.91. The share price has been as high as $52.22 and as low as $28 in the last 52 weeks. As of Dec. 28, the stock was trading 1.11% below its 52-week high and 84.43% above its 52-week low.

With 5.32% of outstanding shares, Dodge & Cox is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.66% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.59%.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp (USB) has a five-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, an 8.38% margin of safety at an average price of $45.59 per share.

The diversified financial services provider has a market cap of $68.68 billion and an enterprise value of $87.41 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 3.20% and its earnings per share have grown 26.80%.

Shares have lost 20.91% compared to 12 months ago. The stock is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 15.10. The share price has been as high as $61.11 and as low as $28.36 in the last 52 weeks. As of Dec. 28, the stock was trading 25.40% below its 52-week high and 60.75% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) with 8.76% of outstanding shares, followed by Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.14%.

Progressive

Progressive Corp. (PGR) has a three-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 36.22% margin of safety at an average price of $97.99 per share.

The U.S. insurance company has a market cap of $57.35 billion and an enterprise value of $63.15 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 15.10% and its earnings per share have risen 26.80%.

Shares have climbed 37.11% compared to 12 months ago. The share price has been as high as $101 and as low as $62.18 in the last 52 weeks. As of Dec. 28, the stock was trading 3.98% below its 52-week high and 57.59% above its 52-week low.

With 0.90% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: