Announcing VanEck Vectors ETFs' December 2020 Distributions

December 28, 2020 | About: NAS:ANGL +0.16% NAS:PPH +0.36%


VanEck announced today its distributions per share for its VanEck Vectors® exchange-traded funds.



The following dates apply to distribution declarations for the funds listed below:



Ex-Date



Record Date



Payable Date



December 29, 2020



December 30, 2020



January 5, 2021



Fund



Ticker



Distribution


Frequency



Distribution


Amount per


Share



VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF



ANGL



Monthly



$0.1267



VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF



CBON



Monthly



$0.0561



VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF



EMAG



Monthly



$0.0786



VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF



EMLC



Monthly



$0.1292



VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF



FLTR



Monthly



$0.0175



VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF



GRNB



Monthly



$0.0455



VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF



HYD



Monthly



$0.2073



VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF



HYEM



Monthly



$0.1139



VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF



IHY



Monthly



$0.0988



VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF



ITM



Monthly



$0.0825



VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF



MAAX



Monthly



$0.0520



VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF



MBBB



Monthly



$0.0470



VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF



MIG



Monthly



$0.0445



VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF



MLN



Monthly



$0.0441



VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities Ex Financials ETF



PFXF



Monthly



$0.1271



VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF



SHYD



Monthly



$0.0648



Fund



Ticker



Distribution


Frequency



Distribution


Amount per


Share



VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF



SMB



Monthly



$0.0222



VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF



XMPT



Monthly



$0.1083



VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF



BIZD



Quarterly



$0.3249



VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF



DURA



Quarterly



$0.2522



VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF



MORT



Quarterly



$0.3536



VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF



PPH



Quarterly



$0.2662



VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF



LFEQ



Annually



$0.7143



VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF



RAAX



Annually



$1.3920



The majority, and possibly all, of the dividend distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Funds. A portion of these distributions may come from net short-term or long-term realized capital gains or return of capital.



The final tax treatment of these dividends will be reported to shareholders on their 1099-DIV form, which is mailed after the close of each calendar year. The amount of dividends paid by each ETF may vary from time to time. Past dividend amounts are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.



IRS Circular 230 disclosure: VanEck does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Any statement contained in this communication concerning U.S. tax matters is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding penalties imposed on the relevant taxpayer. Shareholders or potential shareholders of VanEck Vectors ETFs should obtain their own independent tax advice based on their particular circumstances.



If you have any questions concerning this information or VanEck Vectors ETFs in general, please call 800.826.2333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.



About VanEck



VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.



Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of November 30, 2020, VanEck managed approximately $64.0 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs, and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making process around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.



Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.



The principal risks of investing in VanEck Vectors ETFs include sector, market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index tracking and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed capital markets. The assets of some Funds may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors. The Funds may loan their securities, which may subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk. Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk, credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. High-yield bonds are subject to greater risk of loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. In addition when interest rates fall income may decline. Please see the prospectus of each Fund for more complete information regarding each Fund's specific risks.



To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of the relevant VanEck Vectors ETFs on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions.



Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus for [url="]VanEck+Funds[/url] and [url="]VanEck+Vectors+ETFs[/url], which contain this and other information, call [url="]800.826.2333[/url] or visit [url="]vaneck.com[/url]. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus for [url="]VanEck+Funds[/url] and [url="]VanEck+Vectors+ETFs[/url] carefully before investing.



Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor


666 Third Avenue


New York, NY 10017


800.826.233

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005307/en/


