Announcing VanEck Vectors ETFs' December 2020 Distributions





Ex-Date







Record Date







Payable Date







December 29, 2020







December 30, 2020







January 5, 2021









Fund







Ticker







Distribution





Frequency







Distribution





Amount per





Share







VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF







ANGL







Monthly







$0.1267







VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF







CBON







Monthly







$0.0561







VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF







EMAG







Monthly







$0.0786







VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF







EMLC







Monthly







$0.1292







VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF







FLTR







Monthly







$0.0175







VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF







GRNB







Monthly







$0.0455







VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF







HYD







Monthly







$0.2073







VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF







HYEM







Monthly







$0.1139







VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF







IHY







Monthly







$0.0988







VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF







ITM







Monthly







$0.0825







VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF







MAAX







Monthly







$0.0520







VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF







MBBB







Monthly







$0.0470







VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF







MIG







Monthly







$0.0445







VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF







MLN







Monthly







$0.0441







VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities Ex Financials ETF







PFXF







Monthly







$0.1271







VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF







SHYD







Monthly







$0.0648







Fund







Ticker







Distribution





Frequency







Distribution





Amount per





Share







VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF







SMB







Monthly







$0.0222







VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF







XMPT







Monthly







$0.1083







VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF







BIZD







Quarterly







$0.3249







VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF







DURA







Quarterly







$0.2522







VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF







MORT







Quarterly







$0.3536







VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF







PPH







Quarterly







$0.2662







VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF







LFEQ







Annually







$0.7143







VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF







RAAX







Annually







$1.3920





VanEck announced today its distributions per share for its VanEck Vectorsexchange-traded funds.The following dates apply to distribution declarations for the funds listed below:The majority, and possibly all, of the dividend distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Funds. A portion of these distributions may come from net short-term or long-term realized capital gains or return of capital.The final tax treatment of these dividends will be reported to shareholders on their 1099-DIV form, which is mailed after the close of each calendar year. The amount of dividends paid by each ETF may vary from time to time. Past dividend amounts are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.: VanEck does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Any statement contained in this communication concerning U.S. tax matters is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding penalties imposed on the relevant taxpayer. Shareholders or potential shareholders of VanEck Vectors ETFs should obtain their own independent tax advice based on their particular circumstances.If you have any questions concerning this information or VanEck Vectors ETFs in general, please call 800.826.2333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of November 30, 2020, VanEck managed approximately $64.0 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs, and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making process around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.The principal risks of investing in VanEck Vectors ETFs include sector, market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index tracking and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed capital markets. The assets of some Funds may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors. The Funds may loan their securities, which may subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk. Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk, credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. High-yield bonds are subject to greater risk of loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. In addition when interest rates fall income may decline.To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of the relevant VanEck Vectors ETFs on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions.Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor666 Third AvenueNew York, NY 10017800.826.233

