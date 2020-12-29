  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MEDIA ALERT: TriNet to Host Webinar on What the New COVID-19 Stimulus Package Means for Small and Medium-Size Businesses

December 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:TNET -2.28%

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)

WHAT:

TriNet Webinar: What the New COVID-19 Stimulus Package


Means for Small and Medium-Size Businesses (SMBs)




Samantha Wellington, senior vice president, chief legal officer and


secretary at TriNet, along with Alex Warren, senior vice president,


customer experience at TriNet will dig into what the new stimulus


package means for SMBs, including Paycheck Protection Program


(PPP) Changes and the New PPP "Second Draw" Loans.



WHEN:

Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 12pmPT/ 3pmET



WHERE:

Register here to join the webinar.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.


Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

[email protected]

[email protected]

(510) 875-7201

(925) 965-8441

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-trinet-to-host-webinar-on-what-the-new-covid-19-stimulus-package-means-for-small-and-medium-size-businesses-301198975.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.


