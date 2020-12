Spiros Segalas Comments on Microsoft

With millions of people around the world working from home, the advantage of housing mission-critical software applications and services on the cloud has emerged. In addition to a strong and stable enterprise business, Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) has a differentiated hybrid cloud strategy that is leading to an increase in its share of technology capitalspending. Its Azure cloud business hosts Microsoft softwareas well as hundreds of cloud-native applications that Microsoftcustomers or third parties create. The company's Teams collaboration platform is also benefitting from increasedwork-from-home requirements.