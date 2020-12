Spiros Segalas Comments on Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM ) remains at the forefront of migrating traditional customer records systemsto comprehensive customer intelligence systems. Even in theface of unpredictable macroeconomic trends, in our view,enterprises are concluding that the financial benefits deliveredby Salesforce offset the capital outlay required for softwarepurchase and deployment.

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg