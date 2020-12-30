New board members in Haldex AB

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Detlef Borghardt and Dzeki Mackinovski were, as previously communicated, elected new members of the board on the Extraordinary General Meeting in Haldex AB (publ), held on 29 December 2020. The company would like to give the following complementary information about the new board members' previous experience and former positions.

Detlef Borghardt was until recently CEO at the SAF Holland Group, a global commercial vehicle supplier and manufacturer of chassis-related systems trailers and semi-trailers as well as for trucks. He is currently working as an independent advisor to the automotive industry. Except extensive experience as supplier towards commercial vehicles and trailers, Detlef has a proven leadership with focus on customer relationships as well as support to sales and the aftermarket to win new business and increased profitability.

Dzeki Mackinovski has a deep knowledge in the breaks system towards commercial vehicles and trailers with a long experience of purchasing at commercial vehicles in different key regions. He is currently Executive Vice President Global Purchasing Kongsberg Automotive Zürich. He has previously been in positions as Senior Vice President Global Purchasing at Knorr-Bremse AG as well as Vice President Purchasing Projects & Operations Asia Pacific at Volvo GTT, Shanghai.

For further information, please visit, https://www.haldex.com/sv/corporate, or contact:

Helene Svahn, President & CEO

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +46 418-47 60 00

This information is information that Haldex AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to NASDAQ Stockholm's Rule book for Issuers. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above-mentioned contact person, on 30 December, 2020 at 11.30 CET.

About Haldex

Over 100 years of powerful innovation gives Haldex unsurpassed expertise when it comes to braking systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses. We live and breathe our business with the goal to deliver robust and technically superior solutions which is founded in a deep insight in our customer's reality. Through focusing on our core competences and the passion we all share, we achieve the agility and flexibility that the market demands. Innovative collaborations aren't only the core of our products, but our philosophy. Our 2200 employees, spread out across four continents, challenge the conventional on a daily basis in order to secure that the products we deliver create a unique value to our customers and the end users. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have a turnover of approx. 5 billion SEK.

