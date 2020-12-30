  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1419)  | Author's Website |

5 Dividend Stocks to Consider for 2021

Stocks are trading below GF Value yet outperformed markets in 2020

December 30, 2020 | About: MED +0.39% WMK +0.54% NUS +1.38% BIG -1.82% SPTN +0.35%

According to the All-in-one Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, five stocks with high financial strength and good dividend yields that have outperformed the Standard & Poor's 500 Index in 2020 are Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED), Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE:WMK), Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS), Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) and SpartinNash Co. (NASDAQ:SPTN).

As people around the world continue grappling with surging Covid-19 cases, investors may seek opportunities in stocks with the strength to weather the coronavirus storm and are trading below the GF Value measure. GuruFocus' own valuation method considers a company's historical price multiples and makes internal adjustments based on past performance and estimated future growth. The stocks discussed have outperformed the S&P 500 benchmark in the past year and have dividend yields of at least 2%.

Medifast

Shares of Medifast traded around $194.15, approximately 7% below the current GF Value of $207.82 and outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark over the past year by over 64%. The stock's dividend yield of 2.32% outperforms more than half of global competitors.

4df15a91c8002b29b366f7d04e2762fc.png

The Baltimore-based company produces, distributes and sells products concerning weight loss, weight management and healthy living. GuruFocus ranks Medifast's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 6% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 75% of global competitors.

c9d78b878987b09c06641f43452c90c0.png

Gurus with large holdings in Medifast include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies.

0062df42d3849f2820792dcdf18905f0.png

Weis Markets

Shares of Weis Markets traded around $48.08, approximately 1% below the current GF Value of $48.71 and outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark over the past year by approximately 5.82%. The stock's dividend yield of 2.59% outperforms approximately 64.8% of global competitors.

a9f792d76af1534efe37b3568bbbf0cf.png

The Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based company operates stores that retail food and pharmacy products. GuruFocus ranks the company's financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and a strong Altman Z-score of 5.

3d9554662fde69b8155133d0f51a0e32.png

Nu Skin

Shares of Nu Skin traded around $54.27, approximately 1% below the current GF Value of $54.78 and outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark over the past year by 18.96%. The stock's dividend yield of 2.76% outperforms over 71% of global competitors.

8be0b9bb17683d877bb507a9b1b1c16b.png

GuruFocus ranks the Provo, Utah-based health and beauty company's financial strength 6 out of 10: Even though debt-to-equity ratios underperform more than half of global competitors, Nu Skin has a strong Altman Z-score of 4.96.

12ece32b0bc291b0b05640a85a004d79.png

Big Lots

Shares of Big Lots traded around $44.43, approximately 1% from the current GF Value of $44.95 and outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark over the past year by approximately 44%. The stock's dividend yield of 2.7% outperforms approximately 67% of global competitors.

a1b2815ff94f650ae3df5508ac56f7d1.png

GuruFocus ranks the Columbus, Ohio-based discount retailer's financial strength 6 out of 10 and profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 3.7, a 3.5-star business predictability rank and a return on assets that outperforms over 98% of global competitors.

07c7b57b3ff314627a1815744a994010.png

SpartinNash

Shares of SpartinNash traded around $17.28, approximately 25% below the GF Value of $23.07 and outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark over the past year by approximately 10.44%. The stock's dividend yield of 4.48% outperforms approximately 89% of global competitors.

371b22c35dad052b78d9088618ad1185.png

GuruFocus ranks the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocery retailer's financial strength 6 out of 10: Even though debt ratios underperform over 60% of global competitors, SpartinNash has a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and and strong Altman Z-score of 4.6.

ccfb2458b4698eb3c6b74c0c77405328.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)