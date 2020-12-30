5 Dividend Stocks to Consider for 2021

According to the All-in-one Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, five stocks with high financial strength and good dividend yields that have outperformed the Standard & Poor's 500 Index in 2020 are Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED), Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE:WMK), Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS), Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) and SpartinNash Co. (NASDAQ:SPTN).

As people around the world continue grappling with surging Covid-19 cases, investors may seek opportunities in stocks with the strength to weather the coronavirus storm and are trading below the GF Value measure. GuruFocus' own valuation method considers a company's historical price multiples and makes internal adjustments based on past performance and estimated future growth. The stocks discussed have outperformed the S&P 500 benchmark in the past year and have dividend yields of at least 2%.

Medifast

Shares of Medifast traded around $194.15, approximately 7% below the current GF Value of $207.82 and outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark over the past year by over 64%. The stock's dividend yield of 2.32% outperforms more than half of global competitors.

The Baltimore-based company produces, distributes and sells products concerning weight loss, weight management and healthy living. GuruFocus ranks Medifast's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 6% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 75% of global competitors.

Gurus with large holdings in Medifast include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies.

Weis Markets

Shares of Weis Markets traded around $48.08, approximately 1% below the current GF Value of $48.71 and outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark over the past year by approximately 5.82%. The stock's dividend yield of 2.59% outperforms approximately 64.8% of global competitors.

The Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based company operates stores that retail food and pharmacy products. GuruFocus ranks the company's financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and a strong Altman Z-score of 5.

Nu Skin

Shares of Nu Skin traded around $54.27, approximately 1% below the current GF Value of $54.78 and outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark over the past year by 18.96%. The stock's dividend yield of 2.76% outperforms over 71% of global competitors.

GuruFocus ranks the Provo, Utah-based health and beauty company's financial strength 6 out of 10: Even though debt-to-equity ratios underperform more than half of global competitors, Nu Skin has a strong Altman Z-score of 4.96.

Big Lots

Shares of Big Lots traded around $44.43, approximately 1% from the current GF Value of $44.95 and outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark over the past year by approximately 44%. The stock's dividend yield of 2.7% outperforms approximately 67% of global competitors.

GuruFocus ranks the Columbus, Ohio-based discount retailer's financial strength 6 out of 10 and profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 3.7, a 3.5-star business predictability rank and a return on assets that outperforms over 98% of global competitors.

SpartinNash

Shares of SpartinNash traded around $17.28, approximately 25% below the GF Value of $23.07 and outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark over the past year by approximately 10.44%. The stock's dividend yield of 4.48% outperforms approximately 89% of global competitors.

GuruFocus ranks the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocery retailer's financial strength 6 out of 10: Even though debt ratios underperform over 60% of global competitors, SpartinNash has a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and and strong Altman Z-score of 4.6.

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: